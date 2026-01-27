Two Six Technologies Expanded Operational Footprint And Strengthened Strategic Product Portfolio In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va. and HERNDON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers, announced strategic investments and significant advancements in its operational capabilities in 2025. As the company continues to support critical missions across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Two Six has strategically expanded its product portfolio to address the evolving technical challenges of the modern battlefield.

“Our core focus remains rapidly delivering products, technologies, and expertise to address some of the most complex challenges facing our nation,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies.“In 2025, our fifth year as a Carlyle portfolio company, we prioritized strategic investments in our infrastructure and leadership team to ensure we remain ahead of the curve. Additionally, by strengthening our product portfolio, we are better positioned than ever to support the critical missions of our U.S. Government customers with speed and precision.”

Strategic Investments and Operational Expansion

In 2025, Two Six executed a major expansion of its physical infrastructure to support its growing workforce, core customers, and technical requirements. The company increased its facilities portfolio to more than 205,000 square feet of office and lab space, including new state-of-the-art facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. These new facilities include secure laboratories and collaboration spaces designed to foster innovation and are strategically located in proximity to important U.S. Government customers.

Complementing its physical expansion, Two Six invested heavily in its human capital, specifically within its executive team. In 2025, the company strengthened its leadership foundation with over 25 new hires and promotions of senior-level leaders, deepening its bench of experts to guide strategic initiatives and program execution.

Two Six also made a strategic investment to grow inorganically in 2025, with the acquisition of a private technology company in Maryland that develops unique products which enable mission activities of the Intelligence Community against near-peer threats to the United States and our allies.

Mission-Focused Innovation

Two Six continues to support its customers through a robust suite of technology products, which offer immediate and scalable impacts to real-world challenges. Throughout 2025, the company directed increased resources toward broadening these capabilities to support a wide range of critical missions, including:



Zero Trust & Secure Solutions: Deployed the TrustedKeep TM Zero Trust Engine and object-level encryption to protect sensitive data at scale in cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.

Cyber Defense & Digital Warfare: Delivered leading cyber defense capabilities and operational technology to defend critical networks, alongside Electronic Systems that integrate sensor technologies to advance mission objectives.

All-Domain Command & Control: Enhanced decision-making speed and accuracy through IKE TM, the company's signature platform for multi-domain command and control. Information Advantage: Enabled and delivered precision effects to audiences all over the world, including in denied environments, that create cognitive advantage for the United States and our allies.



Industry Recognition

Two Six Technologies and its leaders were recognized with prestigious industry honors in 2025 for technical innovation and executive excellence. Highlights include:



NVTC Tech 100 Honoree: Recognition of the company's contributions to the region's technology community.

WashingtonExec Awards: Multiple recognitions of senior leadership, including“Top CFOs,”“Top Cloud Execs,” and“CEOs to Watch”. Inc. Best in Business: Recognition for“Best in Innovation” in the government sector.



Additionally, the company's subject matter experts and leadership team remained active at the forefront of the industry, participating in numerous speaking engagements and serving as panelists on topics ranging from“Securing Classified Data” to“Precision Influence”.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of proprietary products, including IKETM, Pulse, SIGMATM, and TrustedKeepTM, and offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

Media Contact

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

...

703-782-9473