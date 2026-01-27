First Advantage To Sponsor Accomplished LPGA Professional Lauren Coughlin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced a new sponsorship with LPGA professional Lauren Coughlin. Coughlin will serve as the first Brand Ambassador for First Advantage, reinforcing the organization's dedication to aligning the brand to best-in-class talent.

Coughlin will represent the First Advantage brand throughout the 2026 LPGA season. The First Advantage logo will appear on her apparel during golf tournament appearances, beginning with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, January 29 – February 1, 2026.

Both parties will also promote the sponsorship collaboratively via digital outlets such as social media, and at exclusive appearances throughout the year. Coughlin will also be a guest speaker at First Advantage's annual user conference in April.

“We are thrilled that Lauren Coughlin has agreed to be a First Advantage Brand Ambassador. Her dedication, professionalism, and outstanding performance align directly with our brand and corporate values, especially integrity, teamwork, and authenticity. This collaboration furthers our commitment to excellence,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer.

“I'm excited to partner with First Advantage and align with a company that values trust, performance, and people. Their commitment to excellence and preparation reflects what it takes to perform at the highest level, and I'm proud to be part of the First Advantage family as I represent them on the LPGA Tour,” said Lauren Coughlin, LPGA Professional.

First Advantage will actively support Lauren's tournament participation and accomplishments throughout the year. For more information, and to follow along, visit the LPGA website and the First Advantage LinkedIn.

About Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Coughlin is an accomplished professional golfer celebrated for her fierce competitive spirit and unwavering dedication. With All-American honors from the University of Virginia and an Epson Tour victory, she secured her place on the LPGA Tour in 2018. Her resilience was crucial, as her breakthrough on the LPGA Tour would not come until 2024. In a career-defining season, she earned two LPGA Tour victories, nine top-ten finishes and a coveted spot on the victorious U.S. Solheim Cup team where she won 3.5 points for the team and remained undefeated. With an outstanding resume and the humility and professionalism that come from experience, she has quickly established herself as a respected figure in the golf world.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage's platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services across over 200 countries and territories. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage is modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at .

