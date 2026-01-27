Pan American Energy Initiates Work Toward Mineral Resource Estimate For The Big Mack Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pan American Energy begins integrating historical and recent drilling data to support NI 43-101 technical disclosure

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | OTC: PAANF | FRA: SS6) (“ Pan American” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated work to prepare a mineral resource estimate (the“MRE”) for the Company's Big Mack Project in Ontario, Canada, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The planned MRE is expected to be informed by, and structured around, the Company's previously announced drilling results from the 2023 and 2024 drill programs, including the nine additional drillholes completed between November and December 2024. The Company intends to integrate the available drilling database into a modern three-dimensional geological interpretation and resource estimation block model, together with supporting data verification and review work customary for NI 43-101 mineral resource estimation. Upon completion of the MRE, Pan American plans to update its NI 43-101 technical disclosure for the Big Mack Project to incorporate the new work, including updated figures, maps, sections, and tables, as applicable.

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO of Pan American Energy, stated:“Advancing Big Mack to a mineral resource estimate is the next step in establishing a stronger technical foundation for the project. The Company believes the drilling completed to date provides a foundational dataset to support this next stage of technical work.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its most recently-filed technical report under the Company's profile at

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources, if completed, will be subject to the assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the estimate, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing battery and critical metals in North America.

The Company has executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources pursuant to which it has acquired a 75% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario, with the right to earn an additional 15% for a total 90% interest. Pan American has also entered into an option agreement with Northern Critical Minerals Corp. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Tharsis REE Project, located in the Northwest Territories. The project hosts the Squalus Lake Alkaline Complex, a Proterozoic-age carbonatite-bearing intrusion prospective for rare earth and high field strength elements.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Adrian Lamoureux

CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration and other plans with respect to its mineral properties, and the geological potential of such properties, as well as future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including the Company's intention to produce a mineral resource estimate, are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Company may not be able to complete a mineral resource estimate as planned, and those additional risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

