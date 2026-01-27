Most Consumers Are Aware Of AI, But One-Third Don't Want It In Their Devices, Circana Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Many consumers feel their devices sufficiently fulfill their needs without artificial intelligence, while others have privacy concerns

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO – January 27, 2026 – Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more commonplace in the eyes of many consumers, but there are still hurdles to overcome in getting the masses to adopt these capabilities as benefits in their devices. According to“The Evolving Ecosystem”, a recent Connected Intelligence® report from Circana, LLC, 86% of U.S. consumers 18+ are aware of AI in smartphones and other technology devices, but 35% of them are not interested in AI in their devices.

“As AI transitions between cloud and devices, customers decide whether to adopt the newest technology,” said Sara Rosenman, senior analyst, Connected Intelligence at Circana.“AI is still emerging and is currently more of a nice-to-have feature, as opposed to a core decision driver.”

The top reason cited by consumers for not wanting AI in their devices is that they simply do not need AI capabilities. Nearly two-thirds of opposed consumers indicated that their devices already perform the tasks they need. Another 59% of AI detractors cited privacy concerns, and 43% don't want to pay more for AI capabilities. Only 15% said that AI capabilities sound complicated.

Of consumers who are aware of AI, 65% are interested in AI features coming to at least one of the device types studied - most commonly the smartphone. This figure rises to 82% of consumers between ages 18 and 24 and steadily declines among older groups.

Voice control is one of the first widely used forms of AI for consumers, now embedded in myriad devices, in and out of the home. The top devices that are spoken to are smartphones, with 75% of voice users, followed by smart speakers, smart displays and smart glasses, among their respective owners. Despite the newness of the category, more than one-third of smart refrigerator owners use voice controls on the appliance. When asked how product owners use voice controls, the most common answers are to play music, ask the internet for answers to questions and hear information to prepare for the day.

“Innovators must establish key functionalities and trust for AI to become a prominent component of consumers' ecosystems,” added Rosenman.“Just as voice control became an enhancement to smartphones or speakers that created additional use cases, AI and other smart features need to be positioned by marketers and viewed by consumers as perks instead of as products in order to drive interest, usage and, in turn, sales.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

Media Contact

Janine Marshall

...

CONTACT: Janine Marshall Circana...