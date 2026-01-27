Gabelli Hosts 36Th Annual Pump, Valve, And Water Systems Symposium
|AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)*
|Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)
|Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)*
|ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT)*
|Crane Co. (NYSE: CR)
|Landis+Gyr Group AG (XSWX: LAND)*
|Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO)*
|Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
|Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)
|Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)
|Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE)
|Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS)
|Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC)
*Indicates Virtual Attendance
Additionally, the symposium will include a lunch presentation from Robert Powelson, President & CEO of National Association of Water Companies.
Click here to register for the 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium or scan the QR code below. Click here to view the symposium flyer.
Contact
Kevin Dreyer
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-7791
E: ...
Sara Bakrow
Client Relations
P: 914-921-8318
E: ...
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
