Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gabelli Hosts 36Th Annual Pump, Valve, And Water Systems Symposium


2026-01-27 08:17:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host its 36th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium at Convene 530 Fifth Avenue in New York, NY on Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the industrial landscape, with an emphasis on critical infrastructure, aerospace and defense, machine tools, and the oil and gas industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Participating Companies: Presentation order and timing to be announced

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)* Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)* ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT)*
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) Landis+Gyr Group AG (XSWX: LAND)*
Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO)* Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS)
Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC)

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Additionally, the symposium will include a lunch presentation from Robert Powelson, President & CEO of National Association of Water Companies.

Click here to register for the 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium or scan the QR code below. Click here to view the symposium flyer.



Contact

Image 2

Kevin Dreyer
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-7791
E: ...

Image 3

Sara Bakrow
Client Relations
P: 914-921-8318
E: ...

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Kevin Dreyer
(914) 921-7791

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



MENAFN27012026004107003653ID1110656400



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search