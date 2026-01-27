Topbuild To Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, February 26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 A.M. Eastern

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced it will release its fourth quarter 2025 results prior to 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 26. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. that same day to review its financial results.

To participate in the live call, dial 1-877-407-9037 or internationally 1-201-493-6738 approximately ten minutes before the scheduled call time.

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at .

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at