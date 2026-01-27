Assetmark Launches Growth Consulting, An 18-Month Consulting Service To Help Advisors Achieve Sustained, Measurable Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced the launch of AssetMark Growth Consulting (AGC), a consulting service that pairs assessment, prioritization and disciplined execution to help independent advisors pursue meaningful, measurable business growth.

The engagement begins with a growth readiness assessment and integrates hands-on consulting, defined milestones, and continuous accountability to support advisors in accelerating organic growth and increasing long-term practice value.

“Organic growth is the lifeblood of every advisory firm – it's what signals a healthy business and drives long-term value,” said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark.“AssetMark Growth Consulting gives advisors the structure and accountability they need to achieve that growth in today's competitive environment. We help them translate ambition into sustained, measurable results in service of their clients.”

Why Growth Consulting, Why Now

The launch of AGC comes at a pivotal time for the industry. Independent advisors face mounting pressure as capacity constraints, operational friction, and a looming talent shortage collide with heightened client expectations. McKinsey estimates nearly 100,000 fewer advisors by 2034 unless productivity improves. At the same time, Deloitte reports nearly 80% of advisors cite lead generation and referrals as their biggest growth challenge, compounded by administrative overload and fragmented technology.

Advisor Growth Consulting is designed to close this productivity gap by addressing one of the industry's most persistent challenges: execution. Advisors in AGC engagements are expected to grow at 18-20% above their historical trendline, supported by a disciplined framework for growth, that includes:



Dedicated one-on-one support and consulting guidance

Clearly defined growth priorities and execution milestones

Structured working sessions focused on implementation

Access to exclusive strategic relationships and growth resources

Guided lead generation and prospecting tactics

Advisor-led prioritization of growth initiatives aligned to business goals Ongoing progress reviews to maintain momentum and accountability



AGC emphasizes sustained execution, helping advisors focus on few initiatives that matter most and follow through over time for the desired organic growth.

“What we consistently hear from advisors is that growth isn't about a lack of ideas or effort – it's about having the structure, focus, and accountability to execute,” said Dana Burkhardt, Vice President, Business Consulting at AssetMark.“AssetMark Growth Consulting was built to close that gap by helping advisors prioritize what matters most and stay committed to progress over time.”

Supporting Advisors at Every Stage

AGC represents the latest expansion of AssetMark's strategy to support advisors at every stage of building and sustaining their businesses. Other programs include: First Year Success, which helps new-to-AssetMark advisors onboard efficiently and build a strong foundation; Business Builder Webinar Series, which provide tools and education to strengthen core operations and help drive growth; and Ascent, which prepares firms for leadership transition through next-generation development and succession planning.

Advisor Growth Consulting is designed for advisors who are prepared to commit time,

focus, and effort to achieving meaningful, measurable growth. Participation is application-based to ensure readiness and fit, with a nominal commitment fee reinforcing mutual accountability.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its subsidiaries AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 300,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had over $160 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn.

