Veriff Sets New Industry Benchmark: 100% Detection Rate Of Synthetic Identity Documents In Global Idnet Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification (IDV) platform, achieved a 100% detection rate of synthetic fraudulent documents in recent benchmarking against the IDNet dataset. The results reinforce the company's leading position in fighting against AI-driven fraud.

As 2026 unfolds, synthetic identity fraud – where fraudsters blend real and fake data to create entirely new "people" – has reached a critical breaking point. Driven by the rapid advancement of Generative AI, these fabricated identities have evolved from a nuisance into a multi-billion-dollar systemic threat, allowing bad actors to mass-produce fraudulent credentials at a lower cost than ever before.

To validate its market-leading accuracy, Veriff ran a representative sample of nearly 30,000 documents from the IDNet dataset, a novel benchmark for identity document analysis. The testing covered a range of US and European specimens, specifically targeting sophisticated Fraud Modus Operandi (MO), including: Face morphing and portrait substitution; Text-field replacement; Inpaint and rewrite techniques; Crop-and-replace methods.

Veriff's technology flagged 100% of synthetic documents as fraudulent across the sample set with a 99.5% automation rate, where primary document fraud checks and specialized tampering detection worked in tandem to close every potential gap.

“While this benchmarking proves our current multi-layered defense is highly effective, we see every day that AI-driven document fabrication is maturing at an exponential rate," said Ira Bondar-Mucci, Fraud Platform Lead. "We continuously work to future-proof our accuracy – monitoring, ingesting, and learning from the online fraud attempts we intercept daily. Our goal is to stay ahead of the transition from 'detectable' to 'hyper-realistic' synthetics."

For businesses, the threat is no longer just financial; it is a threat to reputation and peace of mind. As fraudsters use AI to automate attacks and mass-produce fabricated synthetic documents, the barrier to entry and the cost of fraud for bad actors have dropped, while the risk to legitimate organizations has grown.

“To counter this 'fraud on steroids,' companies must look beyond a single-point solution towards a comprehensive fraud-prevention ecosystem,” Ira Bondar-Mucci added.“By combining IDV with biometrics, cross-linking, real-time data analysis, and other solutions, businesses can create a 'trust infrastructure' that is compliant, scalable, and protective of its users. The more controls and data points there are, the harder it is for fraud attempts to succeed.”

