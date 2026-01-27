Provident Bank Announces An Additional $50,000 In Grants To 5 Non-Profit Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding is provided through the FHBNY Small Business Recovery Grant Program

“Our continued partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York allows us to extend meaningful support to organizations that are doing critical work in our communities," said Leonardo Ramos, First Vice President, CRA Officer, Provident Bank. "These additional grants help strengthen local non-profits and ensure they can continue delivering essential programs and services to those who need them most."

As a dedicated member of the FHLBNY, Provident Bank continues to actively invest in the economic vitality of our local neighborhoods by ensuring small businesses and non-profits have the resources necessary to continue thriving.

Each of the following non-profit organizations received a $10,000 grant through the FHLBNY SBRG Program:



Community Food Bank of New Jersey

East Trenton Collaborative

Mercer Street Friends

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.83 billion as of September 30, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

