JFB Construction Holdings Awarded Contract Of Approximately $11 Million For The Construction Of Eight Homes In Jupiter, Fla.

Lantana, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, today announced that it has been awarded a contract of approximately $11 million for the construction of eight individual custom spec homes in Jupiter, Florida.

“The contract is for the custom build of eight spec homes of approximately 4,000 to 5,000 square feet for each home,” said Chief Executive Officer Joseph F. Basile, III.“This project is another important part of the high-end residential construction segment of JFB, where we focus on custom home builds primarily in the South Florida region. We will continue to focus on the growth of this segment as we diversify our business offerings. Currently, we have begun construction at The Preserve at Port Salerno, Florida, a 79-unit townhome development with a total project cost valued at $21 million.

“Moving into 2026, we believe that we will have the opportunity to further participate in the construction of high-end, custom-built residential properties, as we foster strong relationships within the construction and development community that create opportunities to continue to grow the residential segment of JFB. We anticipate starting construction on these homes in Q2 2026 and we expect to complete the entire project by the end of Q4 2027,” concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building multifamily communities, shopping centers, national franchises, and exclusive estate and equestrian homes, with over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, JFB provides hands-on professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB's reputation has been built on our clients' trust and the value we bring to each project.

JFB is proud that most of our projects are obtained through referrals and repeat customers, and that to date we have provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

...