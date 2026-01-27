Shareholders' Nomination Committee's Proposals To Annual General Meeting 2026 Concerning The Number Of The Board Members, Their Remuneration And Reimbursement Of Their Costs, And Nomination Of The Board Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release27 January 2026, at 3:00 pm

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee of eQ Plc has proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2026 concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and the nomination of members of the Board of Directors.

Proposal relating to number of persons on the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged, i.e. that six (6) persons be elected to the Board of Directors, or five (5) persons, if a person proposed by the Shareholders' Nomination Committee is prevented from being a Board member of the company.

Decision relating to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged, i.e. that the Chair of the Board of Directors receives 5,000 euros per month, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors receives 4,000 euros per month and the members of the Board of Directors receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 750 euros per meeting is proposed to be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and accommodation expenses are reimbursed according to the effectual guidelines of eQ Plc.

Nomination of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that Päivi Arminen, Nicolas Berner, Caroline Bertlin, Georg Ehrnrooth, Janne Larma and Tomas von Rettig are re-elected to the Board of Directors. If one of the persons proposed by the Shareholders' Nomination Committee is prevented from being a Board member of the company, such persons will be elected who are not prevented from being Board members. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

All nominees have given their consent to the proposal. In addition, the nominees have indicated that on selection, they will select Janne Larma as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Helsinki, 27 January 2026

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki,

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website.