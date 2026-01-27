Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Global Portfolio With 21 New Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest independent hotel brand continues to strengthen its portfolio in Q4 2025

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts expanded its global portfolio with 21 new members in Q4 2025, adding properties in standout destinations from Denmark and Italy to China, Indonesia, the U.S, and Egypt with the brand's first luxury Nile cruise experiences. Highlights include a Copenhagen waterfront icon, a restored masseria in Puglia, a Balinese jungle retreat, and a Texas Hill Country resort.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 21 new member properties to its global portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2025. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a heritage-rich retreat in southern Italy to a vibrant resort destination in Texas wine country, these new members reflect the breadth of experiences that travelers can discover within Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio. Highlights include:



Admiral Hotel (Copenhagen, Denmark) – L.V.X Collection: On Copenhagen's vibrant waterfront, Admiral Hotel stands as a testament to the city's maritime legacy and modern spirit. Housed within a grand 18th-century warehouse once used by the Danish navy, the hotel's soaring timber beams and raw brickwork have been meticulously preserved, creating a dramatic backdrop for 366 guestrooms, lofts, and suites. This urban sanctuary offers sweeping harbor views and easy access to cultural attractions, with unique experiences like electric boat cruises through the city's canals. The hotel's exclusive Aye Aye Restaurant elevates dining with inventive cuisine that blends the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with distinct Nordic ingredients, served in a stylish setting overlooking the harbor.



Horseshoe Bay Resort (Horseshoe Bay, Texas) – Lifestyle Collection; Preferred Residences Collection : Set along the scenic shores of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Horseshoe Bay Resort blends recreation and relaxation sprawled across an impressive 7,000 acres. Guests can choose from 423 guest rooms, suites, and villas, or elevate their stay in the recently unveiled, three-bedroom Signature Residences offering access to the Yacht Club with its pool, hot tub, and white-sand beach. The resort features three championship golf courses, a one-of-a-kind floating pool, a full-service lakeside spa, and a wide range of family-friendly amenities-from pickleball, tennis, off roading excursions, boating, fishing, and a dedicated kids' club to an aqua obstacle course for summer fun. Dining options range from lakefront fare to Southern-inspired cuisine across vibrant venues, ensuring every stay is a true Texas lakeside escape.



Masseria San Domenico (Savelletri di Fasano, Italy) – Legend Collection: Preserved from its origins as a 15th-century watchtower built by the Knights of Malta, this five-star retreat on Puglia's Adriatic coast has been meticulously restored to blend historical charm with modern elegance. Surrounded by ancient olive groves and offering sweeping views from the Adriatic Sea to the scenic countryside, Masseria San Domenico provides an authentic Italian escape. Its whitewashed building houses 40 rooms and suites, offering spacious interiors, king-size beds, and private terraces. Additional highlights include an exclusive private villa, thalassotherapy spa, a free-form seawater pool, two private beaches, Apulian and seafood dining, an 18-hole golf course, and excursions through the region's whitewashed villages.



Samsara Ubud (Bali, Indonesia) – L.V.X Collection: Amid verdant jungles and in close proximity to Bali's famed terraced rice fields, this boutique resort is a tranquil sanctuary that offers a blend of modern design and Indonesian heritage. Each of the 17 private villas is thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the island's serene beauty, featuring open-air living spaces, private heated infinity pools, and panoramic rainforest views. Guests can indulge in holistic wellness at the on-site spa, savor innovative Indonesian cuisine, and participate in curated cultural experiences such as guided sunrise nature and village walks, painting classes, and temple visits. With a setting that celebrates the spirit of Bali, Samsara Ubud invites travelers to experience a harmonious blend of luxury, culture, and nature.

Treasure Bay Fuxian Lake (Yuxi, China) – Lifestyle Collection: Nestled between the shimmering waters of Fuxian Lake and the fossil-rich Maotian Mountain National Geopark in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Treasure Bay Fuxian Lake sits within a world-class deep blue lake region known for its year-round spring-like climate. Just one hour by car from Kunming, this hidden gem is often regarded as the city's backyard retreat-an escape where natural beauty and international elegance converge. With 464 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites, the resort invites guests to enjoy the indoor pool and explore the surrounding landscapes through mountain hiking and lakeside walks. Dining venues showcase a harmonious blend of regional flavors and global cuisine, creating an experience that reflects Yunnan's rich heritage. Perfect for travelers seeking tranquility and discovery, this lakeside retreat offers a contemporary escape surrounded by nature.



"This represents one of the most significant new member announcements in our recent history – a milestone that underscores our continued momentum and signals what's ahead," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "These additions reflect our commitment to curating exceptional, experience-led travel around the world, including our exciting entry into Egypt's luxury Nile cruise segment, with five exceptional Nile cruise experiences now part of our global portfolio."

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2025 Include:



Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (Miami Beach, Florida) – Lifestyle Collection

Coral Sea Holiday Resort (Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt) – Lifestyle Collection

Dovle Branded Residences (Ciudad de Panama, Panama) – Lifestyle Collection; Preferred Residences Collection

Il Salviatino (Florence, Italy) – Legend Collection

Lamaro Hotel (Barcelona, Spain) – Lifestyle Collection

Mazaj Meroot (Luxor, Egypt) – Lifestyle Collection

Mazaj MS Tamr (Luxor, Egypt) – Lifestyle Collection

Mazaj MS Tulip (Luxor, Egypt) – Lifestyle Collection

Mazaj Seba (Luxor, Egypt) – Lifestyle Collection

Mazaj Sia (Luxor, Egypt) – Lifestyle Collection

Ocean Drive Madrid (Madrid, Spain) – Lifestyle Collection

Ocean Drive Talamanca (Ibiza, Spain) – Lifestyle Collection

Owloon Manor House (Paarl, South Africa) – Preferred Residences Collection

The Adelphi Hotel (Saratoga Springs, New York) – L.V.X Collection

The Jaffa Hotel (Tel Aviv, Israel) – Legend Collection Yellowwood Cottage (Langebaan, South Africa) – Preferred Residences Collection

