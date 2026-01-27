403
Oil's Quiet Power In Brazil: Exports, Revenues, And The 2026 Growth Bet
Oil is small in GDP. It still drives exports, tax income, and investment.
Output hit about 3.309 million barrels per day in October 2025. Pre-salt was roughly 81% of production.
Royalties and special participation reached about R$81 billion ($15 billion) in 2025. Gains are concentrated by state.
Brazil is heading into 2026 with oil output expected to rise by more than 10% again. The headline clashes with the national accounts.
Extractive industry, led by oil and mining, is about 3.5% of activity. Yet oil increasingly steers Brazil's external balance and public finances.
Production growth is concentrated offshore. National output reached about 3.309 million barrels per day of oil in October 2025. Pre-salt fields accounted for roughly 81% of total output. That reinforces where scale, productivity, and government take cluster.
Exports have made oil macro-relevant. In 2025, crude oil was Brazil's largest export item for the second year running. Reported crude export revenue was about $44.67 billion.
This sat inside record total exports near $349 billion. Brazil also ran a current-account deficit of about 3.02% of GDP in 2025. Oil receipts help supply the dollars that ease that gap.
Fiscal reliance is substantial, but unevenly distributed. Petrobras says it paid R$62 billion ($11 billion) in 2024 in government take tied to production. Most of that came through royalties and special participation.
In 2025, reported royalties plus special participation were about R$81 billion ($15 billion). States and municipalities received the larger share. Rio de Janeiro is a major beneficiary. That makes oil a regional budget story too.
Investment is the second transmission channel. Industry projections point to upstream spending around $21.3 billion in 2026. Many analysts describe 2026 as a peak year.
Forecasts also see output rising toward about 4.2 million barrels per day by 2028. That pace supports an estimated 483,000 jobs across the cycle.
The vulnerability is price. Global outlooks expect supply growth to outpace demand growth in 2026. That can pressure benchmarks.
Exploration disputes stay politically charged as a result. Washington is also re-focusing on Venezuelan oil. Donald Trump has framed it as price leverage. Brasília is watching closely.
