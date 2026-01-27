403
Japan's Rising Yields Threaten The World's Easy Deficit Funding Model
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
For decades, Japan acted as a quiet backstop for global borrowing. With rates pinned near zero, investors borrowed yen cheaply and bought higher-yield assets abroad, helping funnel money into U.S. bonds and into markets like Brazil.
That pillar is wobbling. In mid-January 2026, Japan's 40-year government bond yield moved above 4% for the first time since that maturity debuted in 2007.
Higher home yields change incentives for Japan 's insurers, pension funds, and banks. When domestic bonds finally pay, keeping money offshore becomes a harder sell.
The risk for the rest of the world is not a dramatic stampede, but a steady rebalancing that lifts borrowing costs elsewhere. Less yen carry also means less support for risk assets that depend on cheap funding.
Politics is amplifying the move. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called a snap election for February 8, 2026. Her talk of tax relief and stimulus has fed concern that fiscal policy may add debt as financing gets pricier.
Japan's public debt already sits near 227% of GDP on IMF measures, so small rate shifts can matter. The Bank of Japan 's legacy also shapes the transition.
Years of aggressive bond buying left it with an outsized footprint. As of December 2025, BoJ total assets were about ¥678 trillion, underscoring how much of Japan's market was policy-managed.
Why should Brazil care. When Japanese money comes home, global yields tend to rise, and higher U.S. yields often tighten conditions worldwide.
For Brazil, the channel is familiar. When yen-funded carry trades are popular, inflows can support the real and dampen inflation pressure. If carry trades unwind, the real can weaken and volatility can jump, forcing tougher choices on rates and fiscal credibility.
The hard question is who replaces Japan's cheap capital. Many governments are issuing more debt, not less. If Japan reprices, markets usually respond with higher yields, greater reliance on domestic savings, or pressure for cleaner budgets.
Japan's higher long-term yields weaken the“cheap yen” engine behind global carry trades.
Japanese investors hold about $1.20 trillion in U.S. Treasuries, so shifts can lift global rates.
Brazil gains when yen liquidity supports the real, and faces pressure when that flow reverses.
