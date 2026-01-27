São Paulo Culture-First City Brief For January 27, 2026

403
São Paulo Culture-First City Brief For January 27, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday in São Paulo is a clean, culture-heavy day with a strong evening spine. The daylight lane is art and memory, split between Paulista institutions and galleries in Jardins and Barra Funda.
Early night brings two openings that feel anchored in history and archives, one at Parque São Jorge and one in Jardins. Late night becomes performance-driven, with poetry-theatre at Espaço Unimed, a focused Catto set at Teatro Bradesco, and a rare 35mm screening at CineSesc. It is a city that lets you build the day without rushing.
Top 10 Headlines
1. Itaú Cultural: Brasil das Múltiplas Faces (11:00–18:00).
2. Janaina Torres Galeria: o artista fraco, by Caio Pacela (10:00–16:00).
3. Galeria Luisa Strina: Montañas Bajo el Mar, by Federico Herrero (10:00–19:00).
4. Hebraica SP: Sobreviventes (06:00–23:00).
5. Santo Amaro Documentada (Granja Julieta): public visiting hours (14:00–17:00).
6. Memorial Corinthians (Parque São Jorge): Memorial Corinthians – 20 anos, opening (19:10).
7. Espaço Petrobras de Cinema (Anexo): Ato Noturno (19:30).
8. Teatro Bradesco: Catto – Caminhos Selvagens (20:00).
9. Espaço Unimed: O Céu da Língua, with Gregorio Duvivier (20:00).
10. CineSesc: Moloch, 35mm session (20:30).
Itaú Cultural: Brasil das Múltiplas Faces (11:00–18:00)
Summary: A long-run, collection-based exhibition designed to map Brazil through key modern and contemporary works.
Why it matters: It is a high-density art stop that gives context fast, without needing a guided tour.
Janaina Torres Galeria: o artista fraco, by Caio Pacela (10:00–16:00)
Summary: A focused gallery show built around a single artist's recent body of work.
Why it matters: It is a compact, serious viewing experience that fits neatly into a lunchtime circuit.
Galeria Luisa Strina: Montañas Bajo el Mar, by Federico Herrero (10:00–19:00)
Summary: A painting-led exhibition that treats color as architecture, using the gallery as a staged field.
Why it matters: It is one of the city 's clearest ways to see current international gallery language in São Paulo.
Hebraica SP: Sobreviventes (06:00–23:00)
Summary: A portrait-driven exhibition on Holocaust survivors who rebuilt their lives in Brazil, framed through lived continuity.
Why it matters: It turns remembrance into faces and biographies, which stays with you longer than abstract numbers.
Santo Amaro Documentada (Granja Julieta): public visiting hours (14:00–17:00)
Summary: A short-window documentary exhibition focused on Santo Amaro 's visual memory and local archives.
Why it matters: It is a rare“last-days” visit that rewards anyone who likes neighborhood history told through images.
Memorial Corinthians (Parque São Jorge): Memorial Corinthians – 20 anos, opening (19:10)
Summary: Opening night for a commemorative exhibition that surfaces documents, photos, and behind-the-scenes museum history.
Why it matters: It is cultural heritage in a sports institution, showing how memory is curated and preserved.
Espaço Petrobras de Cinema (Anexo): Ato Noturno (19:30)
Summary: A single-session cinema pick in a focused room, built for attention rather than spectacle.
Why it matters: It is a clean, seated plan that starts on time and pairs well with a later show.
Teatro Bradesco: Catto – Caminhos Selvagens (20:00)
Summary: A voice-forward concert built around narrative songs and controlled intensity, staged in a large theatre format.
Why it matters: It gives you contemporary Brazilian songwriting in a venue built for listening, not noise.
Espaço Unimed: O Céu da Língua, with Gregorio Duvivier (20:00)
Summary: A monologue that turns the Portuguese language into a comic and poetic engine, without losing structure.
Why it matters: It is theatre that stays accessible, even if you catch only the rhythm and the punchlines.
CineSesc: Moloch, 35mm session (20:30)
Summary: A rare 35mm screening that treats projection as part of the experience, not a background detail.
Why it matters: It is a cinephile-grade night that feels distinct from streaming and standard multiplex sound.
