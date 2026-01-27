403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (January 26, 2026)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A packed Monday mixed finals pressure, league tables, and domestic drama. In the Dominican Republic, Escogido moved within one win of the title.
In Mexico, Liga MX Femenil's Jornada 5 reshaped the top six with big wins for América, Pumas, Chivas, Toluca, and Pachuca. Venezuela set its final, Brazil's Carioca delivered two games, and Argentina's Apertura added two more results.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. LIDOM Final: Escogido beat Toros 4–3 in extra innings
Key facts: The game stayed tight and swung late, forcing extra innings to settle it. Escogido executed better in the final frames and protected the lead in the closing outs. The win moved Escogido to within one victory of the championship.
Why picked: A one-run extra-innings final shifts every pitching and pressure decision next.
2. Liga MX Femenil: América crushed Mazatlán 4–0 and jumped to the top
Key facts: América scored early and kept scoring, turning the match into a controlled win. The clean sheet mattered because it preserved a strong goal-difference profile. The result put América at the top, at least temporarily, while other contenders still had games ahead.
Why picked: A dominant win by a title favorite reshapes the table and the mood.
3. Liga MX Femenil: Pumas edged Santos 1–0 and stayed near the summit
Key facts: Pumas won a tight match where one finish decided everything. The goal arrived with little margin, and the defense did the rest. The result kept Pumas in the top tier and reinforced their early-season consistency.
Why picked: These one-goal wins often separate contenders from the pack.
4. Liga MX Femenil: Chivas rallied to beat Puebla 3–1
Key facts: Puebla scored first and had the home crowd believing in an upset. Chivas responded with three goals and flipped the game state completely. The comeback win preserved Chivas ' strong start and punished Puebla's inability to manage pressure.
Why picked: A comeback road win is a confidence-builder and a standings event.
5. Liga MX Femenil: Toluca won 4–1 at Querétaro and kept pace
Key facts: Toluca scored with regularity and turned the match into a comfortable away result. Querétaro could not sustain defensive structure once the second goal arrived. The win kept Toluca inside the top group, where small gaps are decided by goal difference.
Why picked: Title chasers cannot drop points in these fixtures.
6. Liga MX Femenil: Pachuca routed Necaxa 6–0
Key facts: Pachuca's attack overwhelmed Necaxa from the opening phase. The margin grew fast and never slowed, which limited stress on the back line. The result delivered a major goal-difference boost and a clear statement of form.
Why picked: A six-goal win changes the table and the psychology.
7. Liga MX Femenil: Monterrey drew León 1–1 and left points on the road
Key facts: León and Rayadas traded goals and neither side found a late winner. Monterrey had chances to separate but did not finish the key moments. The draw kept Monterrey near the leaders, but reduced their early margin for error.
Why picked: Dropped points matter quickly in short tournaments.
8. LVBP: Magallanes sealed a finals berth and set up Caribes showdown
Key facts: Magallanes' late surge through the round robin ended with qualification to the championship series. The final matchup was set against Caribes, creating a familiar, high-emotion pairing. The timetable moved quickly, with the series beginning the next day in Puerto La Cruz.
Why picked: A finals berth is the biggest possible table outcome in Venezuela.
9. Campeonato Carioca: Portuguesa-RJ beat Madureira 2–0; Nova Iguaçu drew Volta Redonda 2–2
Key facts: Portuguesa-RJ scored twice after halftime, including a late penalty, to take a key win. Nova Iguaçu and Volta Redonda traded goals before halftime and could not separate afterward. The results kept the group tables tight, where one win can shift several spots.
Why picked: Early state-league points shape seeding and pressure for bigger clubs later.
10. Argentina Apertura: Platense beat Instituto 2–1; Argentinos Juniors beat Sarmiento 1–0
Key facts: Platense scored twice and held on after Instituto pulled one back, leaving Instituto winless early. Argentinos won 1–0 in a match where they controlled possession and limited Sarmiento's threat. Both results mattered because early-season points set the tone before fixtures pile up.
Why picked: January league wins are small on paper, but big for momentum and table position.
In Mexico, Liga MX Femenil's Jornada 5 reshaped the top six with big wins for América, Pumas, Chivas, Toluca, and Pachuca. Venezuela set its final, Brazil's Carioca delivered two games, and Argentina's Apertura added two more results.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. LIDOM Final: Escogido beat Toros 4–3 in extra innings
Key facts: The game stayed tight and swung late, forcing extra innings to settle it. Escogido executed better in the final frames and protected the lead in the closing outs. The win moved Escogido to within one victory of the championship.
Why picked: A one-run extra-innings final shifts every pitching and pressure decision next.
2. Liga MX Femenil: América crushed Mazatlán 4–0 and jumped to the top
Key facts: América scored early and kept scoring, turning the match into a controlled win. The clean sheet mattered because it preserved a strong goal-difference profile. The result put América at the top, at least temporarily, while other contenders still had games ahead.
Why picked: A dominant win by a title favorite reshapes the table and the mood.
3. Liga MX Femenil: Pumas edged Santos 1–0 and stayed near the summit
Key facts: Pumas won a tight match where one finish decided everything. The goal arrived with little margin, and the defense did the rest. The result kept Pumas in the top tier and reinforced their early-season consistency.
Why picked: These one-goal wins often separate contenders from the pack.
4. Liga MX Femenil: Chivas rallied to beat Puebla 3–1
Key facts: Puebla scored first and had the home crowd believing in an upset. Chivas responded with three goals and flipped the game state completely. The comeback win preserved Chivas ' strong start and punished Puebla's inability to manage pressure.
Why picked: A comeback road win is a confidence-builder and a standings event.
5. Liga MX Femenil: Toluca won 4–1 at Querétaro and kept pace
Key facts: Toluca scored with regularity and turned the match into a comfortable away result. Querétaro could not sustain defensive structure once the second goal arrived. The win kept Toluca inside the top group, where small gaps are decided by goal difference.
Why picked: Title chasers cannot drop points in these fixtures.
6. Liga MX Femenil: Pachuca routed Necaxa 6–0
Key facts: Pachuca's attack overwhelmed Necaxa from the opening phase. The margin grew fast and never slowed, which limited stress on the back line. The result delivered a major goal-difference boost and a clear statement of form.
Why picked: A six-goal win changes the table and the psychology.
7. Liga MX Femenil: Monterrey drew León 1–1 and left points on the road
Key facts: León and Rayadas traded goals and neither side found a late winner. Monterrey had chances to separate but did not finish the key moments. The draw kept Monterrey near the leaders, but reduced their early margin for error.
Why picked: Dropped points matter quickly in short tournaments.
8. LVBP: Magallanes sealed a finals berth and set up Caribes showdown
Key facts: Magallanes' late surge through the round robin ended with qualification to the championship series. The final matchup was set against Caribes, creating a familiar, high-emotion pairing. The timetable moved quickly, with the series beginning the next day in Puerto La Cruz.
Why picked: A finals berth is the biggest possible table outcome in Venezuela.
9. Campeonato Carioca: Portuguesa-RJ beat Madureira 2–0; Nova Iguaçu drew Volta Redonda 2–2
Key facts: Portuguesa-RJ scored twice after halftime, including a late penalty, to take a key win. Nova Iguaçu and Volta Redonda traded goals before halftime and could not separate afterward. The results kept the group tables tight, where one win can shift several spots.
Why picked: Early state-league points shape seeding and pressure for bigger clubs later.
10. Argentina Apertura: Platense beat Instituto 2–1; Argentinos Juniors beat Sarmiento 1–0
Key facts: Platense scored twice and held on after Instituto pulled one back, leaving Instituto winless early. Argentinos won 1–0 in a match where they controlled possession and limited Sarmiento's threat. Both results mattered because early-season points set the tone before fixtures pile up.
Why picked: January league wins are small on paper, but big for momentum and table position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment