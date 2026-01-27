EU Council President Proudly Shows OCI Card, Says“I'm Proud Of My Goan Roots
The President of the European Council has publicly displayed his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, sharing a rare and personal moment about identity and heritage on the global stage.“I am President of the European Council, but I am also an Overseas Indian Citizen,” he said, adding that the card holds special meaning for him and that he is proud of his roots in Goa. The moment has drawn attention across Europe and India, highlighting the global Indian diaspora and the personal histories that shape world leaders beyond their official titles. This video captures the moment and why it resonates - at a time when questions of identity, migration, and heritage are increasingly part of international conversations.
