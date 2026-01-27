Bengaluru Burglary: ₹30 Lakh Gold And Silver Stolen From Home While Couple Step Out For Tea

In a shocking burglary incident, thieves allegedly tracked the movements of a software engineer couple and broke into their home while they stepped out for tea. The theft occurred in HRBR Layout, Bengaluru, where gold and silver jewellery worth over ₹30 lakh was stolen from their residence within a short span of time, raising concerns over neighbourhood safety.

Details of the Incident

The burglary took place at the third-floor flat of Balaji G (34), located in the 2nd Block of HRBR Layout. The incident reportedly occurred between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday, when the couple had locked their house and gone to a nearby café for tea.

House Found Burgled on Return

When the couple returned home around 6.30 pm, they noticed that the main door lock had been broken. Upon entering the flat, they found the bedroom cupboards open and belongings strewn across the rooms, indicating a systematic search by the burglars.

Jewellery and Valuables Stolen

The thieves reportedly made away with around 250 grams of gold jewellery, 300 grams of silver articles from the pooja room, and other valuables. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be over ₹30 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case under Sections 305 and 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A team of police personnel, along with fingerprint experts and forensic specialists, visited the spot and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the apartment complex and surrounding areas is being examined, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.