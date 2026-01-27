ASUS Sets A New Standard For AI Pcs With The Expertbook Ultra

MENAFN - Asdaf News)ASUS unveiled its next-generation ExpertBook Ultra, the pinnacle of the ExpertBook series, at a launch event during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The event also highlighted intelligent technologies that enhance productivity, unlock creative potential, and improve daily routines. Designed for modern hybrid work environments, the ExpertBook Ultra emphasizes powerful performance, enterprise-grade security, and sustainable design.

“The ExpertBook Ultra sets a new benchmark for professional Copilot+ PC laptops, offering AI-driven performance with a slim, professional design and robust security,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS.“At ASUS, our goal is to provide solutions that simplify work, inspire creativity, and elevate the quality of daily life. With the ExpertBook Ultra, we're creating an AI experience that is Always Incredible.”

The all-new ExpertBook Ultra's design embodies quiet sophistication tailored for next-generation business elites, featuring a sleek, minimalist chassis with a premium finish available in two shades - Jet Fog and Morn Grey. Meticulously crafted using precision CNC engineering, the ExpertBook Ultra combines a durable, 9H-hardness magnesium-aluminum alloy, finished with a Nano Ceramic Technology coating. This delivers exceptional rigidity and a refined aesthetic without adding additional weight. The result is a lightweight device starting at 0.99kg, with US military-grade durability and security. Unlike other ultralight laptops, ExpertBook Ultra makes no compromises, integrating a full suite of I/O ports and a 70Wh long-lasting battery to power professionals through an entire day of work and beyond.

At its core, ExpertBook Ultra is an AI powerhouse, powered by the latest Intel®️ CoreTM️ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance. This combination effortlessly handles multitasking, demanding AI workloads, and critical business applications. The ASUS ExpertCool Pro thermal solution supports up to 50W TDP, ensuring robust performance even under intensive workloads.

The ExpertBook Ultra further delivers an exceptional user experience. Its 3K tandem OLED touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass delivers up to 1400 nits HDR brightness. This provides crisp, vivid visuals for both detailed work and immersive media, with an anti-glare finish for added clarity and comfort. Complementing this is a six-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos®️, delivering clear, surround-sound audio quality for presentations and conference calls. Navigation and typing are equally refined, with a haptic-force touchpad and a keyboard featuring a skin-friendly excimer coating for enhanced comfort.

Security is also a priority for the ExpertBook Ultra. ASUS ExpertGuardian is built on the principles of stringent NIST SP 800-193 guidelines, safeguarding firmware by preventing unauthorized changes, detecting attacks, and automatically restoring trusted versions. This reduces downtime, preventing failure and ensuring government-grade reliability for enterprise continuity.

Central to the ExpertBook line is ASUS MyExpert - an all-in-one AI platform that boosts productivity, improves work quality, and streamlines everyday tasks for working professionals. MyExpert unifies five intelligent features within a single, intuitive interface, including AI Chat, Knowledge Hub, Advanced Tools with AI Writer and Mail Master, ASUS AI ExpertMeet with automated follow-up lists, and File Search for instant retrieval. All the functions are supported by reliable data protection, ensuring smooth and secure collaboration across local and cloud environments.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra will be available in the GCC from April 2026.