Betulinic Acid Market Research Report 2026

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Betulinic Acid Market Size and Outlook-Forecasts till 2034.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 4.8 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 7.4%.

The betulinic acid market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The natural betulinic acid segment had the largest market share in 2025 due to inclination toward natural, clean-label products.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in cancer research and high-grade medical infrastructure.

Consumers worldwide are seeking herbal, chemical-free skincare products. Brazil is expected to lead the Latin American market due to the abundance of natural resources and a trend toward functional health supplements.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLPAktin Chemicals Inc.Capot Chemical Co. Ltd.Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.Cayman ChemicalToronto Research ChemicalsGlentham Life SciencesBionovSymrise BioActives GmbHCroda International PlcAlba Volka GroupAdooq BioscienceHuanwei BiotechVytrus BiotechHunan Nutramax Inc.Shaanxi Pioneer BiotechBioVision Inc.Plamed Green Science GroupTianjin NWSKono Chem Co. Ltd.Greenleaf Recent Developments

October 2025-Aktin Chemicals: The company exhibited at global industry fairs, such as CPHI Worldwide and SupplySide Global 2025, showcasing its expanding portfolio of natural ingredients and APIs, including Betuak betulinic acid for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care applications.

Segmentation

The contents of the report are as follows:

By Type



Natural Betulinic Acid Synthetic Betulinic Acid

By Application



Pharmaceutical Applications Cosmetics Applications

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa Latin America

