Terra Ziolkowski Issues Public Alert On A Common Dental Care Mistake

Miami-based dental assistant Terra Ziolkowski warns patients across South Florida about a preventable risk caused by delayed care and poor communication.

Miami, FL, 27th January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Many dental problems do not start as emergencies. They become emergencies because people wait too long, misunderstand symptoms, or feel unsure about what to ask. Terra Ziolkowski, a dental assistant based in Miami, is issuing a public alert to help individuals avoid one of the most common and costly mistakes in dental care: ignoring early warning signs due to fear, confusion, or lack of information.







“I see it every day,” Ziolkowski says.“People wait until pain forces action. By then, the problem is bigger.” Dental anxiety affects an estimated 1 in 3 adults, and nearly 28% of adults skip annual dental checkups. In Florida, preventable dental issues account for thousands of emergency room visits each year.

Ziolkowski explains that misunderstanding symptoms is a major trap.“Explaining things slowly saves time,” she says.“People relax when they know what to expect.” Yet studies show that patients who do not fully understand dental instructions are 30% less likely to follow through with care.

Another risk is assuming no pain means no problem.“Prevention starts with understanding,” Ziolkowski notes. National data shows that nearly 40% of dental disease progresses without early pain, and 1 in 4 children has untreated tooth decay.

Rushed appointments also play a role.“Productivity starts with preparation,” she says. When patients come in without questions or delay visits, small issues often turn into complex procedures that could have been avoided.

Self-Check Quiz: Are You at Risk?

Answer yes or no.

Have you skipped a dental checkup in the last 12 months?



Do you wait for pain before booking an appointment?



Have you ever left a dental visit unsure what was done?



Do you feel anxious asking questions during appointments?



Are your gums sometimes sore or bleeding?



Do you reuse a toothbrush older than three months?



Have you postponed care due to time or uncertainty?



Do you avoid dental visits because of fear or past experiences?



Are you unsure how to prevent common dental issues at home?



If you answered“yes” to 3 or more, this alert applies to you.

What to Do Next: A Simple Decision Tree



If you skipped your last checkup: Schedule one this week.



If you feel unsure after visits, write down questions before your next appointment.



If anxiety is the issue, ask providers to explain the steps as they go.



If cost is a concern, look for community clinics or preventative care programs.

If symptoms seem minor: Address them now, not later.



Ziolkowski emphasizes,“Even small actions can change how someone feels about their health.”

Call to Action

Run this self-check today. Take one simple step toward preventative care, and share this alert with a friend or family member who may be putting it off.

About Terra Ziolkowski

Terra Ziolkowski is a dental assistant based in Miami, Florida. She focuses on patient education, preventative care, and clear communication, helping individuals avoid common dental care mistakes and feel more confident in managing their oral health.