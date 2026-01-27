J & K Speaker Calls All-Party Meet Ahead Of Budget Session

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An all-parties meeting will be convened ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Budget Session, scheduled to begin next month, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said on Tuesday, urging legislators to make effective use of the proceedings by raising public issues for redressal.

The 27-day session will commence on February 2 with an address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Omar Abdullah-led government will present its second budget on February 6. This fifth session of the Assembly will conclude on April 4.

“Preparations to ensure a smooth assembly session are underway. We have already held meetings with various departments. An all parties meeting will be convened before the session starts on February 2. The Business Advisory Committee meeting is also scheduled before the Lieutenant Governor's address,” Rather told PTI.

Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the moon. According to the provisional calendar issued by the assembly secretariat, February will have 18 days of business. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will witness the present the budget for the 2026-27 financial year and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 on February 6. March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively. The speaker said the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address will start on February 3 and continue for three days. The Chief Minister is expected to reply to the debate on February 5. General discussion on the budget are slated for February 7, 9 and 10, followed by a reply from the chief minister.

The session will be held in three phases, the first before the start of Ramzan and the remaining two after Eid