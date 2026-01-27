J & K Speaker Calls All-Party Meet Ahead Of Budget Session
The 27-day session will commence on February 2 with an address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Omar Abdullah-led government will present its second budget on February 6. This fifth session of the Assembly will conclude on April 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Preparations to ensure a smooth assembly session are underway. We have already held meetings with various departments. An all parties meeting will be convened before the session starts on February 2. The Business Advisory Committee meeting is also scheduled before the Lieutenant Governor's address,” Rather told PTI.The session will be held in three phases, the first before the start of Ramzan and the remaining two after Eid
- Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the moon.
According to the provisional calendar issued by the assembly secretariat, February will have 18 days of business. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will witness the present the budget for the 2026-27 financial year and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 on February 6. March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively.
The speaker said the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address will start on February 3 and continue for three days. The Chief Minister is expected to reply to the debate on February 5. General discussion on the budget are slated for February 7, 9 and 10, followed by a reply from the chief minister.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment