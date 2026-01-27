MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper deposits

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, an independent consulting economic geologist with over 40 years of experience specializing in porphyry copper systems across Latin America, has completed a site visit to the Tahami Center project and provided independent confirmation of a large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system.

Dr. Redwood's field examination, conducted November 6-8, 2025, confirms that Tahami Center is a porphyry system measuring approximately 2.0 km north-south by 1.4 km east-west based on current mapping. The system remains open in all directions. It exhibits complete alteration zonation from potassic core through phyllic envelope to advanced argillic lithocap - the classic textbook porphyry model.

Dr. Redwood states this discovery "changes the metallogenic picture" of the Segovia district, which has historically been known for high-grade gold veins rather than porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum systems. He recommends that the Company fast-track exploration to define drill targets for Q2 2026.







Figure 1. Visible Copper Mineralization at Tahami Center. Chal: Chalcanthite, Cpy: Chalcopyrite, Py: Pyrite, Cc: Chalcocite. Granodiorite porphyry with potassic alteration, Secondary copper sulphate (chalcanthite) and visible sulphides (chalcopyrite, chalcocite, pyrite, molybdenite) at Tahami Center, Diamante mine. Photo: Dr. Stewart D. Redwood field examination, November 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Why this matters



Porphyry systems host the world's largest copper-gold deposits

Peru's Toquepala, Cuajone, Quellaveco - with the same geological setting - are among the world's major copper producers

Complete alteration zonation visible at surface indicates a well-preserved system Q2 2026 drilling will be the first drill test of this system

Highlights



"Field observations confirm that it is an extensive porphyry copper system"

"This changes the metallogenic picture and opens up exciting new exploration potential"

"A bonus discovery - now gives two different types of targets at Tahami: Au-Ag veins and Cu-Au-Mo porphyry" Recommends fast-track exploration to define drill targets for Q2 2026

Porphyry Copper System Characteristics:



Complete alteration zonation: potassic core » phyllic envelope » advanced argillic lithocap

Full porphyry veinlet sequence observed (A/M/B-type and D-type veins)

Highly anomalous Cu, Au, Mo, Pb, and Zn in channel sampling Strong positive magnetic anomaly coincident with porphyry copper system







Figure 2. Dr. Stewart Redwood on the field trip at Tahami Center. Dr. Stewart D. Redwood examining porphyry system alteration and mineralization at Tahami Center during geological field trip, November 6-8, 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Dr. Stewart Redwood Statement

Dr. Stewart Redwood, BSc (Hons), PhD, FIMMM, FGS, stated:

"Field observations confirm that it is a porphyry copper system. This is a bonus discovery and now gives two different types of targets at Tahami - Au-Ag veins and porphyry Cu-Au-Mo - and two commodities of copper as well as gold. I recommend that the company fast track exploration to define drill targets for Q2 2026.

"The discovery of a porphyry system in the Segovia district is a first. The district is well known for high grade gold veins. It changes the metallogenic picture and opens up exciting new exploration potential in Quimbaya's extensive Tahami project.

"An analogy can be made with the geological setting of the porphyry Cu-Mo deposits of southern Peru - Toquepala, Cuajone, and Quellaveco. They formed on the southern continuation of the same continental margin magmatic arc. The porphyries are hosted by basement metamorphic rocks, the coastal batholith, which is equivalent to the Segovia batholith, and porphyry stocks which are much younger than the batholith - exactly what we're seeing at Tahami Center."

Management Commentary

Alexandre P. Boivin, President & CEO, commented:

"Dr. Redwood has confirmed what our team suspected, we have a genuine porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system at Tahami Center. This changes the exploration picture for Quimbaya. We now have two distinct deposit types at Tahami: the high-grade veins we have been drilling at Tahami South, and a 2.0 by 1.4-kilometer porphyry system that remains open in all directions. We are mobilizing to execute Dr. Redwood's recommended work program and expect to have drills turning at Tahami Center in Q2 2026. Channel sampling and ridge-and-spur soil sampling are being completed and the results will be released when all of the analyses are received."

Two - Target Exploration Strategy

The Tahami Center porphyry emerged from systematic exploration across Quimbaya's 66,000+ hectares land package. As Dr. Redwood states, this is a "bonus discovery" - the Company is not pivoting away from its vein-hosted gold program at Tahami South.



Tahami South (Vein Targets): Drill program targeting high-grade gold veins. Partial assay results pending. Near-term focus. Tahami Center (Porphyry Target): Pre-drill work program Q1 2026; maiden drilling Q2 2026.

Upcoming Catalysts:



Tahami Center geochemistry, soils sampling program and drill target definition (Q1 2026)

Tahami Center maiden drilling (Q2 2026)

Tahami South magnetic and IP ground geophysical survey (Q1 2026) Tahami South start of second drilling program (Q2 2026)







Figure 3. a) Potassic Alteration A type veinlets; b) Potassic-sodic alteration EB-Type Stockwork Veinlets, K Felds: potassic feldspar, Cc: chalcocite, Cpy: chalcopyrite, Alb: Albite, Sec Bio: secondary Biotite, Mt: Magnetite; c) B type stockwork veinlets. A/EB/B-type quartz veinlets with secondary biotite and magnetite in stockwork pattern, characteristic of the potassic core alteration. This high-temperature alteration is where copper-molybdenum-gold mineralization concentrates in porphyry copper systems and represents the primary drill target at 200-400 meters depth. Photo: Tahami Center, November 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Technical Summary

Dr. Redwood's field examination documented the complete suite of characteristics that define a porphyry copper-gold system:



Potassic Core: A/EB/ B-type quartz veinlets in stockwork and sheeted style with secondary biotite, magnetite, and potassium feldspar

Phyllic Envelope: Quartz-sericite alteration with D-type quartz veins (10-20 cm) containing pyrite, chalcopyrite, magnetite, molybdenite

Advanced Argillic Lithocap: Terraspec-confirmed alunite, kaolinite, dickite, diaspore, pyrophyllite and kaolinite occur in a broad structural zone interpreted to be the root of the lithocap

Surface Geochemistry: The preliminary results of channel sampling return highly anomalous values of Cu, Au, Mo, Pb, Zn Geophysics: Strong high magnetic anomaly coincident with porphyry system







Figure 4. Tahami Project Map - Two Target Locations. Tahami project area showing location of Tahami South vein target (first drilling campaign) and Tahami Center porphyry target (maiden drilling Q2 2026), approximately 2.5 km apart within Quimbaya's 66,000-hectare land package, Segovia district, Antioquia, Colombia. The distribution of different types of samples is shown. Results of sampling at Tahami Center will be released when sampling is completed and full geochemical results are received from the laboratory.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, BSc (Hons), PhD, FIMMM, FGS, an independent consulting economic geologist with over 40 years of experience specializing in porphyry copper systems across Latin America, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release. Dr. Redwood conducted the field examination November 6-8, 2025, and has verified the data disclosed herein.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO ...

Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development ...

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

