Blue Star Gold Reviews Strong 2025 Results And Unveils Robust 2026 Exploration Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North, is pleased to provide a summary of its successful 2025 exploration activities and outline a discovery-focused exploration program planned for 2026 across its extensive land package in the High Lake Belt, West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

2025 Exploration Highlights

During 2025, Blue Star advanced multiple gold and critical mineral prospects across the High Lake Belt through systematic field programs and targeted drilling. Exploration efforts focused on extending known mineralization, evaluating new targets, and generating drill-ready prospects through detailed geological mapping, surface sampling, and geophysical surveys.

Notable 2025 accomplishments include:



Strategic expansion of the Roma Project; the Company staked the Avalliq Property, adding several highly prospective gold targets including Silver Bullet (grab samples up to 186.1 g/t Au, NR June 10, 2025), MOV, Black Ice, and Cygnet North, all of which display compelling historical and surface exploration results

Expanded the Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement area to encompass the Sand Lake Prospect, a historically drilled target with a highlight intercept of 21.0 m grading 2.71% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 20.84 g/t Ag, and 0.29 g/t Au (NR November 20, 2025)

Completion of extensive surface sampling programs that returned multiple high-grade gold results exceeding 100 g/t Au across several targets

Successful drilling at Nutaaq, confirming significant gold mineralization and extending known mineralized trends Expansion of the Company's exploration target inventory through geophysical surveys, systematic sampling, and strategic property acquisitions

2026 Exploration Outlook

Building on the momentum generated in 2025, Blue Star is planning a larger and more focused exploration and drill program in 2026. The program is designed to advance high-priority gold and critical mineral targets and support resource growth through drilling the highest priority targets.

Key objectives for the 2026 exploration season include:



Completing ground-based geophysical surveys to refine drill targets associated with critical mineral anomalies identified during the 2025 airborne survey

Drill testing the strongest critical mineral targets

Defining drill targets along a 3-kilometre gold-enriched corridor of the Ulu Fold east of the Zebra Prospect

Conducting Blue Star's first drill program at the high-potential Auma Prospect

Following up on encouraging 2025 drill results at Nutaaq North

Continuing surface exposure, mapping, and sampling of near-surface mineralization at the Flood Zone Gold Deposit Advancing a clear pathway to unlock additional value from the Flood Zone Gold Deposit

"Our 2025 exploration programs delivered strong technical results and meaningfully advanced several of our priority targets," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star Gold. "With multiple targets now ready for drilling, we view 2026 as a highly compelling opportunity to further evaluate the gold and critical mineral discovery potential of our projects in the High Lake Belt."







Figure 1: Location Map Showing Blue Star's Extensive Land Package.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Location Map Showing Proposed FLEM Grids Refining Critical Mineral Drill Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Location Map Showing Proposed Gold Drill Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on Nunavut, Canada. The Company controls over 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. Its principal assets include the Ulu Gold Project - comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property and the Roma Project. The Ulu Mining Lease hosts the high-grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit, and the Company's broader land package contains numerous high-priority gold and critical mineral targets, providing substantial upside potential for resource expansion. Blue Star's projects are strategically located 40-100 km south of the proposed Grays Bay deep-water port, with the planned all-weather Grays Bay Road corridor passing near both the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (BAU), the OTCQB Venture Market (BAUFF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (5WP0). Additional information is available at .

