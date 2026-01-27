As Of Today, 926 Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heating Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We also separately reviewed the situation in Kyiv. As of this morning, 926 buildings in several districts on the left bank of the capital are still without heating. The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are deploying additional generators. Reserves from across Ukraine have been deployed to support the capital," Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the circumstances of the strike on Odesa were analyzed. Zelensky recalled that Russia used 52 drones, a significant number of them aimed essentially at the central part of Odesa, near the Pryvoz market. He noted that most of the drones were shot down, but there were also hits in the city and in the Odesa region. According to the head of state, rescue operations and debris removal are currently underway, with all necessary forces engaged.

"There were reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the region following shelling by Russian MLRS. An energy facility was hit, resulting in significant damage. Restoration work is ongoing without interruption. I thank all the specialists involved from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, and Kharkivoblenergo," he noted.

He emphasized that the entire country is now united to stabilize the situation and ensure the resilience of the state.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during a massive attack on the capital on the night of January 24, the Russians used 12 Kh-22 missiles, nine of which were intercepted. As a result of the attack, nearly 6,000 buildings in Kyiv were left without heating.

In Odesa, 23 people were injured in an enemy attack on the night of January 27, two of them in serious condition. Among the injured were two children and a pregnant woman.

On January 26, the Russian army carried out a missile strike on Kharkiv and attacked the city with drones.

