Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Interparliamentary Co-Op With Emirati Counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27.
Speaker of the
Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Saqr Ghobash,
Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates
(UAE), and discussed interparliamentary cooperation, the
parliamentary press service told Trend.
Saqr Ghobash warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani parliamentary
delegation and expressed his gratitude for Gafarova's visit and her
participation in the 2nd session of the Women Parliamentary Forum
(WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).
The leaders highlighted the dynamic and comprehensive
development of bilateral relations, noting that Azerbaijan and the
UAE share deep historical, religious, and cultural ties. They
emphasized that the strategic partnership between the two countries
has grown strongly across all areas.
Gafarova recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had
been honored with the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity,
emphasizing that the recognition of the Azerbaijani leader with
such a distinguished award, named after the UAE's founding father,
the late Sheikh Zayed, holds great significance for the people of
Azerbaijan.
The discussion also delved into the current state and prospects
of interparliamentary cooperation. Gafarova noted the active
engagement between the two countries through parliamentary
platforms, referencing her recent official visits to the UAE and
Ghobash's visit to Azerbaijan. She underscored that these visits,
coupled with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on
parliamentary cooperation, have substantially strengthened
bilateral relations.
In response, Ghobash spoke highly of his visit to Azerbaijan,
emphasizing how the discussions held during his trip had
effectively bolstered the ties between the two nations.
Gafarova further highlighted the successful organization of the
second edition of the forum, underscoring the vital role of such
international platforms in addressing global challenges.
The meeting concluded with fruitful exchanges on a range of
other topics of mutual interest.
