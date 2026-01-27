403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Prolongs Arrest Term Of Russian Citizens Detained In Baku
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The term of arrest of Russian citizens detained in Baku has been extended to another three months, Trend reports via a source in law enforcement agencies.
The relevant decision was taken by the Khatai district court of Baku.
As part of the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the accused were detained in connection with the transit and illegal circulation of narcotics from Iran, as well as cyber fraud.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment