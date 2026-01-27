Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Prolongs Arrest Term Of Russian Citizens Detained In Baku

Azerbaijan Prolongs Arrest Term Of Russian Citizens Detained In Baku


2026-01-27 08:04:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The term of arrest of Russian citizens detained in Baku has been extended to another three months, Trend reports via a source in law enforcement agencies.

The relevant decision was taken by the Khatai district court of Baku.

As part of the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the accused were detained in connection with the transit and illegal circulation of narcotics from Iran, as well as cyber fraud.

MENAFN27012026000187011040ID1110656256



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search