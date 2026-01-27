Iran Summons Italian Ambassador Over Controversial Remarks On Revolutionary Guards
Alireza Yousefi, the ministry's Director General for Western European Affairs, conveyed Iran's objection to Italy. He stressed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is an official branch of Iran's armed forces, warned of negative consequences for any accusations against it, and criticized recent remarks by the Italian foreign minister as unacceptable.
Ambassador Amadei assured that she would promptly relay Iran's protest to her government.
The incident follows statements by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who recently suggested adding the IRGC to Italy's list of terrorist organizations.
