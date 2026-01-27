Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Summons Italian Ambassador Over Controversial Remarks On Revolutionary Guards

2026-01-27 08:04:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Italian ambassador to Iran, Paola Amadei, was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) today, where Tehran formally lodged its protest, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

Alireza Yousefi, the ministry's Director General for Western European Affairs, conveyed Iran's objection to Italy. He stressed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is an official branch of Iran's armed forces, warned of negative consequences for any accusations against it, and criticized recent remarks by the Italian foreign minister as unacceptable.

Ambassador Amadei assured that she would promptly relay Iran's protest to her government.

The incident follows statements by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who recently suggested adding the IRGC to Italy's list of terrorist organizations.

Trend News Agency

