France Supports Progress In Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)France supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as between Türkiye and Armenia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara,Trend reports.

Barrot highlighted that reopening borders, increasing regional activity, and respecting the sovereignty of both states are crucial steps for regional prosperity.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint appeal to the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to close the OSCE Minsk Group process.