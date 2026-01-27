Jordan, Egypt Fms Discuss Ties, Mideast Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday received Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Badr Abdel-Atty.The two ministers affirmed the depth of the longstanding historical relations and robust ties between the two countries, emphasizing their mutual commitment to further consolidate and expand cooperation across a broad range of sectors.Safadi and Abdel-Atty reviewed regional developments, foremost the situation in Gaza. They stressed the necessity of adhering to the ceasefire agreement and fully implementing its provisions in line with the plan of US President Donald Trump, ensuring the sufficient, sustainable, and immediate entry of assistance into the Strip without impediment.They also underscored the importance of paving the way for the Palestinian National Authority to resume its responsibilities in Gaza, while safeguarding the territorial unity of the Palestinian land between the West Bank and Gaza.They further emphasized advancing toward a clear political horizon that realizes an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.Safadi and Abdel-Atty renewed their welcome of the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the announcement of the start of phase two of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and the launch of the Board of Peace by the US president.They stressed the importance of sustaining support for implementing the Board of Peace's mandate as a transitional body, as stipulated in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and as adopted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2803.The ministers warned of the dangers of Israel's illegal measures in the occupied West Bank, which risk escalating tensions, undermining de-escalation efforts, and eroding prospects for a just peace based on the two-state solution as the only path to security, stability, and lasting peace in the region.They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, affirming continued joint engagement and coordination to reinforce regional security and stability and advance Arab causes.