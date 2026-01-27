Ministry Issues Updated Water Resources Protection Instructions 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) – Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Tuesday released the updated version of the Water Resources Protection Instructions for 2025.In a statement, the Ministry's Secretary-General, Dr. Jihad Mahamid, said the updated version provides a "precise" regulatory framework that defines water-related permitted, restricted, or prohibited areas and activities, based on technical maps and recent scientific studies.Mahamid added that the guidelines will serve as the "primary" reference for all ministries and institutions in outlining "comprehensive" plans and granting licenses for facilities and projects, which would ensure quality and safety of water resources are not compromised.During the launching ceremony, which was attended by German Embassy Representative, Sarah Thaqleq, and Laura Neuhofen from the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR), Mahamid said the annual per capita share of water in Jordan has fallen to less than 61 cubic meters to meet various needs, which reflect the worsening water challenges facing the Kingdom.Mahamid added that revamped guidelines represent a "strategic" step to restore balance to water resources, particularly groundwater reservoirs, aimed to securing the needs of future generations and addressing the growing water deficit.Thaqleq stated water conservation and sustainability have become a "national priority," which require significant collective effort and cooperation.She noted Germany is providing all possible support to the water sector to confront these major challenges.In turn, Neuhofen affirmed that this updated version is the result of close technical cooperation with the ministry, aimed at implementing the best practices in managing scarce water resources.