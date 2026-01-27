Flexible Work Linked To Higher Productivity, JSF Brief Finds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) issued a new sequel in its "In Brief" series titled "Flexible Work and Productivity: Toward a More Efficient, Sustainable, and Competitive Labor Market."The research examined the accelerated structural shift toward flexible and remote work amid changes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent transformation in work patterns.The paper also reviewed implications of this shift for productivity and labor market dynamics globally, as well as the suitability of flexible work modalities across different economic sectors based on the nature of their activities.In a statement, JSF said flexible work contributes to improving work-life balance and higher productivity, measured as output per hour worked, particularly in sectorsof acompatible tasks with remote work, citing European Commission data.In this context, the JSF analyzed available data from 34 European countries on productivity levels and the prevalence of flexible work to clarify the relationship between the two variables.The findings indicated a "clear positive" association, with a reported correlation coefficient of 0.717, which suggest flexible or remote work is linked to "stronger productivity outcomes," while additional factors also help explain cross-country productivity differences.