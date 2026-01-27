Senate Chief Praises Level Of Jordanian-Moroccan Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez affirmed his "pride in the high level" of Jordanian-Moroccan relations, which are based on mutual respect and steps aimed to serve common interests.Fayez noted keenness of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty King Mohammed VI to develop these brotherly relations in various fields.Fayez's remarks came during his meeting on Tuesday with a Moroccan delegation, comprised of President of Morocco's Fez-Meknes Region Abdelouhed El Ansari, Vice-President of the Regional Council and Head of the Organizing Committee for Jordan-Morocco Traditional Crafts Exhibition, Khadija Hajoubi, and a number of accompanying Moroccan parliamentarians and officials.The discussions called for strengthening the brotherly Jordanian-Moroccan relations in all aspects, mainly given the current circumstances facing the Arab world, which require unified efforts to confront dangers and challenges.Talking at the meeting, Fayez commended the exhibition's inauguration in Amman, adding the event would enhance bilateral relations in various economic, cultural, and tourism sectors.Fayez also noted the importance of traditional industries as an "integral part of a nation's culture and civilization, and a fundamental pillar of local development and community empowerment."Fayez said the exhibition should be held annually in both countries to strengthen ties between the two peoples.For his part, El Ansari stated Moroccan-Jordanian relations are "deep-rooted, strong, and historic," based on mutual respect and efforts to serve bilateral interests, affirming Morocco's commitment to strengthening these relations in all areas.El Ansari and his accompanying delegation expressed their pride in launching the traditional crafts exhibition in Amman, which embodies the "deep and brotherly" ties.On its significance, the delegates said this exhibition reflects a belief in the role of traditional crafts and artisans in strengthening people rapprochement, exchanging expertise, and consolidating the values??of creativity and skill.