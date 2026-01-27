Tucson, AZ - As insurance litigation intensifies throughout Arizona, attorneys face costly disclosure mistakes when engaging expert witnesses. David J. Leonard, who moved to Tucson in 1958 to attend the University of Arizona and has practiced full time for over 60 years, provides legal professionals with safeguards to protect expert communications from discovery through his firm, David J. Leonard, PLC | Expert Witness in Arizona.

Insurance bad faith cases and coverage disputes present unique challenges for maintaining attorney work product protections. Opposing counsel frequently attempt to pierce protections under Arizona Rule 26(b)(4), particularly targeting attorney-expert communications. David J. Leonard, insurance claims expert witness in Arizona, warns that attorneys must implement specific language protocols from the outset of every expert engagement to preserve confidentiality.

"Insurance litigation has become aggressive in targeting expert communications," states Leonard. "Attorneys need clear strategies to prevent case theories from being exposed through discovery of expert materials."

Leonard recommends that email communications with experts include protective headers such as "PRELIMINARY OPINION" to establish the preliminary nature of discussions. Additionally, David J. Leonard, expert witness for insurance disputes in Arizona, advises attorneys to create separate documentation streams-one addressing compensation and factual assumptions that may be discoverable, and another maintaining protected strategic discussions. As a trusted insurance bad faith expert witness in Arizona, Leonard emphasizes the importance of maintaining these boundaries.

The guidance emphasizes footnotes in expert drafts that designate materials as preliminary work product. Such language reinforces that opinions expressed are based on incomplete information and remain subject to amendment. According to David J. Leonard, this approach significantly reduces inadvertent disclosure risk during discovery battles.

Attorneys handling insurance matters must protect mental impressions through communication footers that identify materials as confidential work product containing counsel's strategic thinking.

