Journey Final Frontier Tour 2026 Tickets Discount Prices & Promo Code CITY10 For Instant Savings At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Get your Journey Final Frontier Tour 2026 tickets at discounted prices! Use promo code CITY10 for instant savings on CapitalCityTickets and secure your spot to see Journey live on their epic tour."Score your tickets for Journey's Final Frontier Tour 2026 at discounted prices! Don't miss the chance to see this legendary rock band live. Use promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets for instant savings and secure the best seats before they sell out. Experience classic hits and unforgettable performances while saving big on your Journey concert tickets. Limited availability – act now to grab your deal!

Journey, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers behind timeless anthems like "Don't Stop Believin'", "Faithfully", "Any Way You Want It", "Lights", and "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)", is embarking on one final epic run: the Final Frontier Tour 2026. This farewell tour celebrates over five decades of electrifying performances, chart-topping hits, and unbreakable fan connections with a brand-new stage production, deep cuts from their catalog, and full-throttle energy across North America.

Kicking off on February 28, 2026, at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, the tour spans dozens of cities before wrapping up the first leg around July 2, 2026, in Laredo, TX. With stops in major arenas like PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (March 2), Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (March 4), CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ (March 5), and many more-including later dates in Tampa, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Milwaukee, Worcester, and beyond-this is your last chance to experience Journey live in their signature high-energy style.

Why Fans Are Calling This Journey's Farewell Tour a Must-See



Iconic Lineup: Featuring Neal Schon on guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards, Deen Castronovo on drums, Jason Derlatka on keys, and Todd Jensen on bass.

New Production: A thunderous, all-new stage setup designed to deliver spectacle alongside the hits.

Heartfelt Message: As Neal Schon shared, this tour is a "heartfelt thank you" to fans, blending celebration of legacy with a nod to future creative horizons. Extensive Reach: Over 60 shows across the U.S. and Canada, hitting arenas from coast to coast.

Tickets for the Final Frontier Tour went on sale in late 2025, and demand has been massive-especially for prime seats in popular markets like Hershey (opener), Pittsburgh, DC, and later summer stops.

Get the Best Discount Prices on Journey 2026 Tickets

While official tickets start through primary sellers like Ticketmaster, many fans turn to trusted resale platforms for better availability, lower prices on in-demand sections, and flexible options. CapitalCityTickets stands out as a top destination for affordable Journey concert tickets in 2026.



Competitive Pricing: Often below face value for comparable seats, with inventory for floor, lower bowl, upper level, and last-minute deals.

Wide Selection: Tickets available for nearly every date, including high-demand openers in Hershey and Pittsburgh, East Coast runs in DC and Trenton, Midwest shows, and Southern finales. Buyer Protection: 100% guarantee on all purchases, instant delivery (e-tickets), and no hidden fees.

Unlock Instant Savings with Promo Code CITY10

Want to save even more? Use promo code CITY10 at checkout on CapitalCityTickets for instant discounts (typically 10% off or additional savings) on your Journey Final Frontier Tour tickets. This exclusive code applies to eligible orders, stacking on already discounted resale prices for maximum value.

How to claim your discount:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for "Journey" or browse specific dates (e.g., Hershey 2/28/26, Pittsburgh 3/2/26, DC 3/4/26).Select your preferred seats and add to cart.At checkout, enterin the promo code field.Enjoy reduced pricing on your order-perfect for treating friends, family, or fellow fans to the experience of a lifetime.

Whether you're chasing floor seats for up-close energy or upper-level views on a budget, CapitalCityTickets makes it easy to secure verified tickets without the stress.

Don't Miss Your Last Chance to See Journey Live

This farewell tour is more than concerts-it's a celebration of rock history and the fans who made it possible. With limited dates and high demand, tickets are moving fast. Secure your spot today at CapitalCityTickets, apply promo code CITY10 for instant savings, and get ready for an unforgettable night of Journey classics under the lights.

Buy Discount Journey Final Frontier Tour 2026 Tickets Now – Promo Code CITY10 for Best Deals at CapitalCityTickets. Act fast-the Final Frontier awaits!