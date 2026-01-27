East Memphis Kids Hair Salon Publishes New Childrens Ear Piercing Guide

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 25, 2026 12:00 am - Pigtails & Crewcuts East Memphis, TN released a new Ear-Piercing Guide for parents of kids ages 6 months to 12 years, explaining readiness, safety and hygiene standards, jewelry choices, aftercare tips, and how to create a calm, kid-friendly piercing

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids - East Memphis, TN, the children's salon created for kids and families, today announced the publication of a new online resource: the Ear-Piercing Guide for East Memphis Parents.

Written for families with kids ages six months to 12 years, the guide helps parents make confident decisions about timing, safety, aftercare, and what to expect from a kid-focused ear-piercing experience.

Read more:

The guide was created in response to one of the most common questions parents ask:“How do I choose the safest, least stressful way to get my child's ears pierced?”

The new resource answers that question with clear explanations covering readiness, hygiene standards, jewelry options, and how to support a calm, positive experience for kids who may feel nervous.

“Our goal is to help parents feel informed and reassured,” said Maura Parks, owner of Pigtails & Crewcuts East Memphis and Germantown.“Ear piercing is a big milestone for many families. The guide explains what matters most-safety, sterility, quality jewelry, and gentle support-so the experience feels special for kids and straightforward for parents.”

What the Guide Covers

The Ear-Piercing Guide includes:

- How to decide when the time is right, including factors like a child's comfort level and ability to follow after-care routines.

- What a kid-centered piercing appointment looks like-from selecting earrings to documenting the milestone with a keepsake photo moment.

- A clear overview of the salon's process, including having both ears pierced at the same time by a trained team to minimize stress and speed the moment.

- Aftercare essentials, including use of a cleaning solution spray and practical tips to support healing.

The guide also highlights additional services available at the East Memphis salon such as:

· earrings included with the piercing appointment (surgical grade stainless steel and 14k gold options)

· use of the professional ear-piercing Studex System 75

· a keepsake card and photo

· a team that has completed over 8,000 piercings to date

The Ear-Piercing Guide is now available online for parents, caregivers, and anyone researching children's ear piercing in the East Memphis area.

About Pigtails & Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a children's hair salon franchise with over 85 locations. Parents created this franchise to offer a stress-free haircutting experience for the whole family. Besides hair care services, Pigtails & Crewcuts offers a custom line of kid-centric hair products, accessories, and gifts.