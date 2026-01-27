403
UNICEF Appeals For Urgent Funding To Education In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- UNICEF on Tuesday launched an urgent appeal for USD 86 million to fund what it described as "one of the largest emergency education programs in the world" in reference to Gaza education program.
Speaking to journalist in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said the organization is expanding education in Gaza through its "Back to Learning" program aiming to reach 336,000 children out of 700,000 school-age children who have been out of formal education since October 2023.
He noted that the program is implemented in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Education and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Elder highlighted that nearly two-and-a-half years of attacks on Gaza's education system have damaged or destroyed over 90 percent of schools, leaving more than 60 percent of children without access to in-person learning.
He explained that the first phase of the program aims to increase the number of children benefiting from education from the current 135,000 to 336,000 by 2026 with the hope of restoring in-person education for all school-age children by 2027.
"Providing education in Gaza is not just an option, it is a life-saving intervention," Elder said adding that learning centers offer safe spaces for children and provide access to health nutrition protection, and hygiene services.
He also noted that a long waiting list for these centers exceeds their capacity, stressing that children under 18 make up half of Gaza's population.
He stressed that children and education must be at the heart of any reconstruction plan for Gaza, describing it as an urgent humanitarian necessity and a top priority for recovery efforts.
"Back to Learning is about keeping hope alive, giving children routine, dignity and direction," Elder said adding "It is about protecting the engine of Gaza's future and rebuilding a path to formal education for every child". (end)

