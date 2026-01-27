31St Artmap Offers A Window Into The Vibrancy Of The UAE's Cultural And Creative Landscape

Dubai, UAE, 27 January 2026: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the 31st edition of ArtMap, produced in collaboration with thejamjar. The latest issue presents a comprehensive overview of the most prominent cultural festivals, events, exhibitions, and artistic initiatives taking place across Dubai and the wider UAE, reflecting the richness, diversity, and vitality of the local creative landscape.

The new edition forms part of Dubai Culture's commitment to fostering sustainable creative environments and providing innovative platforms that empower artists and entrepreneurs. Through this approach, the Authority aims to fuel the growth of the cultural and creative industries, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

A key highlight of ArtMap 31 is the Dubai Art Season, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture. Running from 21 January to 26 April 2026, the season brings together a diverse programme of artistic, cultural, and entertainment events staged across the emirate.

The issue explores the depth and dynamism of the local arts scene, highlighting artistic activities that continue to shape Dubai's evolving creative ecosystem. It spotlights the 20th edition of Art Dubai, taking place this April under the theme 'Future, Past, Present,' tracing the fair's key milestones and remarkable development over two decades. This is explored through in-depth conversations with Dunja Gottweis, Director of Art Dubai; Amal Khalaf, Curator of the Bawwaba section; Dr Sarah A. Rifky, Curator for Zamaniyyat; and Nadine Khalil and Ulrich Schrauth, Curators of Art Dubai Digital. The edition also places focus on XVA Gallery and Total Arts at the Courtyard as longstanding cultural hubs that have played a central role in nurturing the city's arts landscape and strengthening its regional and international presence.

The cover of ArtMap 31 features the work of artist Khalid Mezaina, one of the UAE's most distinctive creative voices. His illustrations and artworks capture key phases of the UAE's growth and transformation. The issue also introduces the new section 'Artist to Celebrate,' spotlighting Dr Najat Makki and her solo exhibition at the House of Arts, Expo City Dubai. In parallel, the 'Artists' Spotlight' segment highlights the practices of Ranim Alhalaky and Ziad Al Najjar, whose works reflect diverse contemporary perspectives and approaches, while 'Curator in Focus' sheds light on the efforts of artist and curator Nasser Abdullah and his contributions to supporting artists and enriching the emirate's creative sector.

The edition devotes extensive coverage to major festivals and artistic events taking place across the UAE, including the 14th Sikka Art & Design Festival, organised by Dubai Culture in the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, and Quoz Arts Fest, organised by Alserkal Avenue with strategic support and partnership from Dubai Culture and the Al Quoz Creative Zone. It also explores highlights from World Art Dubai, as presented by artist Samar Kamel and curator Rachel Brown. Additional features include RAK Art Festival, the fifth edition of Night School at Jameel Arts Centre, titled 'Pardon Our Progress', and Creative Career Days, taking place in February under the theme 'Art as a Voice: How Do You Use It?'.

ArtMap 31 also includes a series of inspiring interviews with influential figures from the local cultural sector, including Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Festival Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, alongside leading participants from the festival's 18th edition. Further conversations feature Dr Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, and curator Jiwon Lee, who oversees the new Photography Gallery in Sharjah. The issue also presents special coverage of Grey Noise in Dubai and its expanded programme, 'The Importance of Staying Quiet.' Additional highlights include the major exhibition of the late artist Marwan, held in partnership with Christie's and under the patronage of Dr Reza Momeni at Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, as part of Alserkal Art Week this April. The publication also features exhibitions by Shezad Dawood at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi and 'Urdu Worlds' at Ishara Art Foundation.

