Minister Of Justice Meets Moroccan Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met on Tuesday with Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Morocco, HE Abdellatif Ouahbi, on the sidelines of Doha Legal Forum.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed legal cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco, and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed several issues listed on the forum's agenda.