Minister Of Justice Meets Moroccan Counterpart
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met on Tuesday with Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Morocco, HE Abdellatif Ouahbi, on the sidelines of Doha Legal Forum.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed legal cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco, and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed several issues listed on the forum's agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment