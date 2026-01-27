Volatus Advances Dufour Aerospace Partnership To Develop Runway-Independent Cargo Capabilities For Arctic, Defence, And Commercial Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX: FLT; OTCQB: TAKOF; Frankfurt: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the“Company”), a next-generation aerospace and defence company delivering dual-use crewed and uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services to commercial and public-sector customers, today provided a strategic update on its previously announced partnership with Dufour Aerospace, highlighting continued progress toward the deployment of runway-independent cargo capabilities aligned with Arctic, defence, and commercial operating requirements.

Since announcing the partnership in February 2025, Volatus and Dufour Aerospace have advanced their collaboration from initial alignment toward capability development, with a focus on operational readiness. The partnership is centered on adapting Dufour's hybrid eVTOL aircraft into a runway-independent, medium payload cargo capability suitable for austere, remote, and infrastructure-limited environments.

As part of this progress, a dedicated simulator has been installed at Volatus' Toronto facility. The simulator is being used to train Volatus pilots and to support the development of a customer-facing training and evaluation platform. This capability is intended to enable operational concept development, mission rehearsal, and training in support of both government and commercial use cases, and to integrate the aircraft into Volatus' broader operational capabilities offering.

The collaboration continues to prioritize three interrelated capability areas:



Arctic and Remote Operations – Applying Volatus' experience in cold-weather and northern operating environments to support platform adaptation, mission design, and operational concepts suitable for Arctic and other austere regions.

Military and Government Logistics Support – Evaluating the platform's applicability for defence and public-sector resupply missions where runway access is limited or unavailable, with an emphasis on logistics resilience and operational flexibility. Commercial Applications –Assessing commercial opportunities in sectors such as critical infrastructure support, remote industrial operations, and emergency response, where runway-independent logistics can complement existing aviation solutions.











“The focus of our work with Dufour Aerospace is on building operational capability, not promoting individual performance metrics,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace.“Governments and commercial operators alike are increasingly looking for reliable, runway-independent cargo solutions that can operate in remote and challenging environments. This partnership allows us to apply our operational, regulatory, and training expertise to help shape such a capability.”

“Working with Volatus provides valuable operational insight as we continue to mature our hybrid eVTOL platform,” said Sascha Hardegger, Chief Executive Officer of Dufour Aerospace.“The partnership supports the development of practical, deployable logistics solutions that address both government and commercial requirements.”

Volatus emphasized that the partnership remains focused on evaluation, training, and capability development. Any future decisions regarding operational deployment, or manufacturing participation will be subject to further assessment, regulatory considerations, and applicable approvals.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus' mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

About Dufour Aerospace:

Dufour Aerospace is pioneering drones for critical missions. Based in Switzerland, Dufour develops and manufactures efficient and sustainable aircraft for cargo transportation, logistics, and public safety. The Aero2 drone features distributed electric propulsion and a hybrid module to meet today's Advanced Air Mobility and medium-sized drone market requirements.

Forward-Looking Information

