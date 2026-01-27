Briacell Highlights Extended >18-47 Months Survival In Phase 2 Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

9 of 25 BriaCell patients treated since 2022 remain alive >18-47 months post enrollment, markedly exceeding benchmarks reported for standard of care therapies in similar patient populations

No Bria-IMTTM related discontinuations reported to date Bria-IMT regimen continues under Fast Track Designation from US FDA

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces new positive Phase 2 survival data highlighting multiple patients surpassing expected benchmarks for metastatic breast cancer and survival length over 18 months in 9 cases as of their last assessment.

Table 1: Ongoing Long-Term Survivors Patient/Subtype Months Since

Study Start Age Number of Prior

Regimens Cycles of Bria-IMT 01-009/ER+/PR+/HER2low 47 74 5 14 07-001/ER+/PR+/HER2low 30 55 7 8 15-001/ER+/PR-/HER2- 30 62 3 12 11-018/ER+/PR+/HER2+

(Highlighted below) 27 66 8; including ENHERTU 35 15-005/ER+/PR+/HER2-

(Highlighted below) 27 44 5 6 15-006/ER+/PR-/HER2-

(Highlighted below) 25 64 8; including TRODELVY 4 15-004/ER+/PR+/HER2- 25 50 3 6 11-019/ER+/PR+/HER2low 23 63 9; including TRODELVY 6 07-014/ER+/PR+/HER2low >18 62 9; including TRODELVY 5 Note that Trodelvy and Enhertu are antibody-drug conjugates recently approved for late-stage breast cancer.

Select patients are highlighted here in further detail:

Patient 11-018: 66-year-old woman with ER+/PR+/HER2+ metastatic breast cancer with 8 prior therapies including an antibody-drug conjugate (Enhertu). She presented with metastatic involvement of the right orbit (behind the right eye), the right temporal lobe of the brain, and multiple skeletal sites. She experienced complete resolution of the temporal lobe metastasis, substantial improvement in the orbital lesion and stable disease in the bone. She was on study 26 months after initiating treatment receiving 35 cycles of therapy. She remains in survival follow-up 27 months post-enrollment.

Patient 15-005: 44-year-old woman with ER+/PR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and 5 prior therapies. She presented with a metastasis to the spine and completed 6 cycles of therapy achieving stable disease as her best response. She remains in survival follow-up 27 months after entering the study.

Patient 15-006: 64-year-old woman with ER+/PR-/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and 8 prior therapies including the antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy. She presented with a metastasis to the liver, and remained in survival follow-up 25 months post-enrollment.

Adam M. Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Magee-Women's Cancer Program stated,“This two-year overall survival data shows the possible therapeutic potential of Bria-IMT regimen for late-stage MBC, a very difficult-to-treat cancer. Heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer remains an unmet medical need with few to no treatment options and limited lifespan for many patients.”

“Our drive to generate long term data reflects our belief that clinicians and cancer patients deserve clear, meaningful evidence to guide their treatment decisions. The number of long-term survivors is quite remarkable, given how heavily pre-treated these patients are, and supports our hypothesis that the Bria-IMT regimen prolongs survival in patients with metastatic breast cancer,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.“We look forward to confirming these findings in BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with overall survival as its primary endpoint.”

Table 2: Comparable analysis of 1- and 2-year survival for the BriaCell Phase 2 study using the Phase 3 formulation since 2022 independent of subsequent treatment

Reference

Breast cancer

type

Median prior

lines of therapy

Median OS

(months)

% Survival at: 1 year 2 years Bria-IMT TM plus CPI All types

61% HR+

33% TNBC

6% HER2+ 6 15.6

52% 32% Cortes et al.1 All types

57% HR+

18-19% TNBC

18-20% HER2+ 4 9.1-9.3 ~38-40% 7-14% Kazmi et al.2 All types

51-52% HR+

25-29% TNBC

9-24% HER2+ 2 7.2-9.8 30-38% 11.9-14% Bardia et al. (TPC)3 TNBC 4 6.9 ~23% 6%

Bardia et al. (Trodelvy)3 TNBC 4 11.8 50% 21% Rugo et al (TPC)4 HR+ HER2- 4 11.2 47% 21% Rugo et al (Trodelvy)4 HR+ HER2- 4 14.4 60% 25% 1. Cortes J, et al. Annals of Oncology 2018 (estimated from Kaplan-Meier curve)

2. Kazmi S, et al. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2020

3. Bardia A, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2024 (estimated from Kaplan-Meier curve)

4. Rugo HS, et al. The Lancet. 2023 (estimated from Kaplan-Meier curve)

Abbreviations:

HR+: hormone receptor-positive

TNBC: Triple-negative breast cancer (lacks or has low levels of the estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2))

HER2+: Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive

HR+ HER2-: hormone receptor-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative

TPC: Treatment of Physicians Choice



The Phase 2 study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients (median of six prior therapies) treated with the Bria-IMT regimen plus a checkpoint inhibitor. Of these, 37 patients received the same formulation currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 trial (NCT06072612 ), including 25 treated post 2022 and 12 treated pre 2022. Median overall survival across these cohorts, including those pre 2022 is 13.4 months and post 2022 alone 15.6 months. Significantly, no Bria-IMT-related discontinuations have been reported to date.

