Keurig Reported To Regulators For Deceptively Marketing K-Cups As Recyclable

TINA Investigation Finds Widespread Greenwashing

MADISON, CONN., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper is deceptively marketing its single-serve K-Cup pods as“recyclable” in violation of state and federal laws, according to an investigation by The ad watchdog has filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission and regulators in more than a dozen states, urging them to take enforcement action.

In response to consumer demand for more environmentally-friendly products, Keurig announced in late 2020 that it had achieved its“sustainability” goal by switching from #7 to #5 plastic and declared all K-Cups“recyclable.” Since then, the company has heavily promoted its eco-friendlessness, prominently featuring the word“recyclable” along with the“chasing arrows” symbol on packaging and other marketing materials. While the labeling includes a fine print disclosure stating that the pods are not recycled in many communities and to“check locally,” found these qualifiers insufficient and problematic.

To assess real-world recyclability, retained an environmental consulting firm specializing in recycling feasibility. The firm's report identified a number of barriers to recycling the pods including their small size, light weight, irregular shape, mixed materials and contamination from coffee grounds. These factors make K-Cups difficult and costly for most recycling facilities to sort and process. As a result, K-Cup pods are typically not accepted for recycling and end up in landfills.

This conclusion is consistent with guidance from a multitude of recycling facilities and sources across the U.S. instructing consumers to dispose of coffee pods in the trash rather than recycling bins.

Keurig's marketing claims also conflict with the FTC's Green Guides, which state that a product should not be marketed as recyclable unless it can be collected, separated, or otherwise recovered from the waste stream through an established recycling program.

“Consumers believe 'recyclable' means the product will actually be recycled,” said Executive Director Bonnie Patten.“Keurig's greenwashing deceives eco-conscious consumers who want to reduce the environmental impact of their purchase, while also harming honest businesses.”

Notably, Keurig has continued promoting its K-Cups as recyclable despite a prior SEC enforcement action and a $10 million class-action settlement related to its recyclability claims.

In 2023, filed a complaint against Colgate/Tom's of Maine for deceptively advertising its toothpaste tubes as“recyclable.” The ad watchdog is also tracking more than 150 class-action lawsuits alleging greenwashing, many of which allege deceptive recyclable claims.

Read more about investigation into Keurig.

