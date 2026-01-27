Greenstone Distributes Shares Of Marimaca Copper Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenstone Resources L.P. (“”) announces that on 26 January 2026, it transferred 4,099,888 common shares (the“”) of Marimaca Copper Corp. (“”) to certain of its limited partners by way of distribution (the“”).

Prior to the Distribution, Greenstone, together with Greenstone Co-Investment No. 1 (Coro) L.P. and Greenstone Resources II LP (collectively, the“ Greenstone Group”), had ownership of and control over 26,404,173 Shares, representing approximately 22.08% of the total issued and outstanding Shares of Marimaca. The shares distributed by Greenstone represented 3.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Marimaca.

Following the Distribution, the Greenstone Group owns and controls 22,304,285 Shares, representing 18.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Marimaca.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, the Greenstone Group may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Marimaca or continue to hold its current position. A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transactions will be available on SEDAR+ at and can be obtained by contacting Gary Mauger at... or at +44 1481 749 700. Greenstone's address is set out below.

Greenstone Resources L.P.

PO Box 656

East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques

St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3PP

Marimaca Copper Corp.

2200 – 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8