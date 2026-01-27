Flexible Heaters Market Trends And Growth Strategy Report 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Heater Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report provides comprehensive statistics on the flexible heater industry, including market size, regional shares, competitors, trends, and opportunities.



The flexible heater market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. It is anticipated to grow from $1.34 billion in 2025 to $1.43 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. This historical growth can be attributed to advances in electronics thermal management, early adoption in aerospace systems, expansion in medical device applications, reliance on conventional resistance heating, and increased demand for industrial process heating.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Key growth drivers include the increasing adoption of high-precision heating elements, rising use in electric vehicle battery warming, expansion of automated manufacturing, and advancements in flexible heater materials. Trends forecasted for the period include the adoption of smart sensor-integrated heating platforms, IoT-enabled temperature control systems, and the development of energy-efficient materials.

The consumer electronics market's expansion is a primary contributor to the flexible heater market's growth. Flexible heaters are crucial for maintaining optimal operating temperatures in electronic devices, enhancing their reliability and performance. According to Oberlo projections, the consumer electronics market is expected to reach $603 billion by 2023, with substantial growth anticipated in the coming years. This dynamic expansion underpins the rising demand for flexible heaters.

Leading manufacturers are focused on innovation, developing technologies such as high-wattage polyimide-film flexible heaters to enhance temperature control and efficiency. For instance, in March 2025, All Flex Solutions introduced a High-Wattage Polyimide Heater for medical applications, supporting power densities up to 120 W per square inch and capable of operating at temperatures up to 260C. This advancement is tailored for precision thermal regulation in medical devices.

In strategic moves, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. expanded its capabilities in electric heating technologies by acquiring Fabbrica Apparecchiature Termoelettriche Industriali S.r.L. (F.A.T.I.) for $14.44 million. This acquisition enhances Thermon's production capabilities, bolstering its position in the global industrial heating market.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Type: Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based, Other Types

By Distribution Channel: Retail, Supermarket, Online, Offline, Other Channels By Industry: Electronics, Medical, Aerospace, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Mining, Others

Subsegments:



Silicone Rubber-Based: Silicone Rubber Heaters, Mats

Polyimide-Based: Polyimide Film Heaters, Flexible Heaters

Polyester-Based: Polyester Film Heaters, Flexible Heaters

Mica-Based: Mica Flat Heaters, Mica Band Heaters Other Types: Kapton Heaters, Carbon Fiber Heaters, Resistance Wire Heaters

Companies Mentioned: Key players such as Honeywell International Inc., OMEGA Engineering Inc., Chromalox Inc., Rogers Corporation, Minco Products Inc., and others.

Regions: Inclusive of Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, and others.

Countries: Extensive coverage including the USA, UK, China, India, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and more.

Data: Provides analyses on market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats with Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes