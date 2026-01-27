APO Group Announces Promotion Of Malika Bouayad To Group Account Director

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, January 27, 2026/APO Group/ --

APO Group ( ), the leading multi-award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the promotion of Malika Bouayad to Group Account Director, in the company's Public Relations & Strategic Communications division. This appointment, effective 1 December 2025, reflects APO Group's commitment to developing strong African talent and enhancing its delivery of world-class communications support to clients across the continent and beyond.

Born and raised in Morocco, Malika brings close to a decade of experience in communications, marketing, and stakeholder engagement across diverse sectors. Fluent in English, Arabic, and French, she holds both a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane.

Since joining APO Group in 2022, Malika has played a pivotal role in delivering award-winning campaigns. She has spearheaded major media programmes for global events, including three consecutive editions of GITEX Global and GITEX Africa, managing African and international media with precision and excellence. She has also led local media engagement in Morocco for high-profile clients such as Basketball Africa League (BAL) and Canon and contributed to strategic communications work for organisations including APIX and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In her new role, Malika will be responsible for both strategic client leadership and operational delivery excellence. She will lead high-level client engagements, oversee quality assurance and commercial alignment, and ensure that all client programmes are strategically aligned, operationally sound, resource-optimised, and delivered to the highest standard. She will also play a key role in streamlining delivery operations across the team.

Commenting on the promotion, APO Group CEO, Bas Wijne, said:“Malika embodies the professionalism, creativity, and strategic insight that define APO Group's work across Africa. She has consistently delivered exceptional results for our clients and has become a trusted partner to senior leaders across the continent. Her promotion is a natural next step and a testament to her dedication, leadership, and passion for Africa's development. We are proud to see her take on this expanded role and look forward to all she will achieve.”

“Joining APO Group almost four years ago and growing into the role of Group Account Director has shown me that our strength lies in our people, our purpose, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. This promotion is not mine alone – it reflects every mentor, colleague, and client who inspires us to push further. I'm energised to lead with integrity, empower our team, and to advance African stories with credibility, creativity, and transformative impact across the continent,” said Malika.

By nurturing outstanding African PR and strategic communications talent, APO Group is delivering on its vision to pioneer the future of communication and serve as the channel for Africa's voices.

