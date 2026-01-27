403
Somalia expresses appreciation to Türkiye’s government
(MENAFN) Somalia on Sunday expressed appreciation to Türkiye’s government and people for what it described as steady and reliable backing in the areas of security cooperation and counterterrorism.
The statement followed discussions in Mogadishu between Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and a senior Turkish delegation visiting the capital.
“Prime Minister Hamza expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of Türkiye for their unwavering support, describing Türkiye as a strategic partner that has played a vital role in bolstering Somalia’s security, unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” a statement issued by the prime minister’s office said after the meeting.
According to the statement, the talks centered on expanding bilateral relations, enhancing security coordination, combating terrorism, and promoting stability across the Horn of Africa.
The visiting delegation was headed by Ali Onaner, director of the Africa Department at Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and included Türkiye’s ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas.
During the visit, Onaner reiterated Ankara’s continued support for Somalia and pledged to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.
The Turkish delegation’s arrival came amid heightened regional tensions following Israel’s recognition of Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.
On December 26, Israel announced that it had formally recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the sole country to take such a step, which prompted widespread regional criticism.
Somalia reiterated its firm and non-negotiable stance on preserving its sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, rejecting the Israeli decision.
Somaliland has functioned as a self-administered entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not gained international recognition as a sovereign nation.
