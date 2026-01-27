403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani Turn Up the Heat in O’Rom’o’s Energetic New Tr‘ck ‘Aashiqon Ki ’olony’
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) Following the strong buzz around its trailer, Sajid Na’iad’ala’s O’Romeo raises the tempo with its s‘cond song, ‘Aash’qon Ki Colony’ a lively, high-energy dance number that instantly stands out. Infused with a distinct 90s visual sensibility and powered by contemporary beats, the track seamlessly blends nostalgia with a modern pulse, drive’ by a hook that’s effortlessly catchy and instantly engaging.
The song brings together an iconic creative trio. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali, Aashiqon Ki Colony carries a playful spirit that feels rooted yet refreshed. It channels the joy and warmth of classic Bollywood music while staying firmly ’n tune with today’s soundscape.
The music is presented by T-Series’ Adding to the song’s appeal is a fresh on-screen pairing. Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani come together for the first time, bringing a dynamic energy that feels spontaneous and electric.
Set against a vibrant, celebratory backdrop, both actors embrace the rhythm in their own distinct styles. Shahid appears in a rugged new look, slipping in a slick, Michael Jackson-inspired move that adds a memorable surprise, while Disha exudes confidence and ease, her performance marked by fluidity, grace, and infectious charm.
With its throwback flavour, Indianised soul, and beats designed to get audiences moving, Aashiqon Ki Colony captures the essence of timeless Bollywood dance numbers—reimagined with a fresh, contemporary edge.
Fun, spirited, and unapologetically energetic, the track adds another vibrant musical moment to’O’Romeo as the film builds momentum toward its Valen’ine’s Week release.
Sajid Nadiadwala pres’nts O’Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Releasing this V’lentine’s Week on 13th February 2026 released through Marudhar Entertainment and FunasiaFilms.
The song brings together an iconic creative trio. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali, Aashiqon Ki Colony carries a playful spirit that feels rooted yet refreshed. It channels the joy and warmth of classic Bollywood music while staying firmly ’n tune with today’s soundscape.
The music is presented by T-Series’ Adding to the song’s appeal is a fresh on-screen pairing. Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani come together for the first time, bringing a dynamic energy that feels spontaneous and electric.
Set against a vibrant, celebratory backdrop, both actors embrace the rhythm in their own distinct styles. Shahid appears in a rugged new look, slipping in a slick, Michael Jackson-inspired move that adds a memorable surprise, while Disha exudes confidence and ease, her performance marked by fluidity, grace, and infectious charm.
With its throwback flavour, Indianised soul, and beats designed to get audiences moving, Aashiqon Ki Colony captures the essence of timeless Bollywood dance numbers—reimagined with a fresh, contemporary edge.
Fun, spirited, and unapologetically energetic, the track adds another vibrant musical moment to’O’Romeo as the film builds momentum toward its Valen’ine’s Week release.
Sajid Nadiadwala pres’nts O’Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Releasing this V’lentine’s Week on 13th February 2026 released through Marudhar Entertainment and FunasiaFilms.
Sterling Global
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment