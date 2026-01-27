403
W Riyadh - KAFD Set to Make Bold Entrance in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- PRCO) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – 27th January 2026: W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is poised to reveal a new chapter in luxury lifestyle hospitality this spring with the highly anticipated opening of the brand’s first property in the Kingdom. Anchored in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the capital's visionary urban development, W Riyadh - KAFD will introduce the brand's global evolution with detail-driven design, distinct dining experiences, and an elevated Whatever/Whenever service.
The urban escape will feature 210 stylishly designed guest rooms, including 17 suites, two Penthouses, and the W Penthouse. Every detail in each guestroom and suite is designed to strike the perfect balance of character and local influences. The hotel will introduce a new social heartbeat to Riyadh through six venues, including the brand’s signature W Lounge, each blending expressive design interiors with immersive culinary moments and locally curated cultural programming. Every venue is designed as a social stage, bringing together global flavours and atmospheres that evolve from day to night.
“W Riyadh - KAFD is set to introduce a new rhythm to the capital; an expressive, immersive take on luxury where creativity, individuality, and connection take centre stage. Riyadh is transforming at a remarkable speed, and there is incredible appetite for contemporary experiences and bold new spaces. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome guests into a world crafted with intention, energy, and the brand's signature services and programming," said Janine Gerlich, General Manager of W Riyadh – KAFD.
