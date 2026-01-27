403
The Groove House Launches Downtown Dubai’s New AED 11 Happy Hour, Every Day
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) The Groove House, located at Pullman Dubai Downtown, has launched one of the area’s most accessible new afterwork deals, serving house pours and selected beverages and cocktails at just AED 11 until 11 PM, available every day of the week.
The Groove House’s newly launched offering is already shaping up to be a strong contender for one of the best happy hours in the city, thanks to its standout pricing, central location, and relaxed, no-frills atmosphere.
Available daily, including weekends, the happy hour features AED 11 house pours and selected beverages until 11 PM, a rare find in Downtown Dubai. For guests in the mood for something different, all other beverages are available at 50% off until 11 PM, making it easy to transition from quick after work drinks to a longer, laidback evening.
What sets this happy hour apart is its setting. The Groove House positions itself as Downtown’s neighbourhood bar that is relaxed, welcoming, and refreshingly unpretentious. In an area often associated with premium price tags and high energy venues, it offers a chill alternative where guests can truly unwind, whether they’re clocking off from nearby offices or meeting friends over the weekend.
The food menu pairs effortlessly with the drinks and is designed for sharing and staying longer. Highlights include a variety of sliders, a range of wings, indulgent butter garlic prawns, classic fish n chips, flavourful dimsums and the popular butter chicken bao.
Live sports add to the experience, with big screens streaming matches throughout the week. The restaurant also features a pool table and darts with fabulous canal views adding to the vibe. Conversations flow easily across the bar and the energy feels social rather than staged, the kind of place you can drop into midweek or settle into over the weekend.
With standout pricing, a central location and a relaxed ambiance running seven days a week, The Groove House is quickly making its case as one of Dubai’s most exciting new happy hour destinations.
notsosubtle
