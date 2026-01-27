403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PUBG MOBILE launches FAN FEST event with GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ Break
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai – January 27th, 2025’s global FRIEND FEST, which celebrates the friendship, connection, and shared experiences cultivated within the game’s worldwide player community. Launched January 23rd, FRIEND FEST is a fusion of immersive in-game experiences and worldwide offline events, inviting players to connect with friends and fellow players both on the battlegrounds and in real life.
Inspired by the bonds made on PUBG MOBILE, the Guinness World Record™ attempt took place on January 25th, showcasing how players of different cultures, regions and communities are united and underscoring the strength of the global player base. A total of 392 participants took part simultaneously across four iconic public venues: Lapangan Banteng Park in Jakarta, Indonesia; şişekhane in Istanbulü Türkiye; the Guzeria Youth Center in Cairo, Egypt; and Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) in Islamabad, Pakistan. Each location represents a key civic or cultural hub in its city, underscoring PUBG MOBILE’s grassroots connection to everyday community life.
With player interaction at its heart, the FRIEND FEST hybrid event, taking place until February 16th, has introduced additional in-game experiences to encourage cooperation between players and strengthen global bonds. In-game, PUBG MOBILE players can check in at Bonding Tree checkpoints in Erangel and Livik, which will turn pink, and trigger a special, romantic stage performance. Here, unique visual effects and surprise elements will vary depending on the number of players present, creating memorable shared experiences for all in attendance. Also in-game, as a gesture of friendship, players can collect and gift beautiful floral arrangements to teammates, and capture the love in a screenshot. The Fated Dance Bouquet or Surprise Bouquet arrangements enable players to unlock single-match items and express their in-game style with Floral Veil and Sunflower Cover items.
In person, the FRIEND FEST flower shop will be available in select regions, including Western Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia. Players who visit participating flower shops and show PUBG MOBILE-related content will have the opportunity to receive free flowers, extending the FRIEND FEST spirit beyond the game and into everyday life. Alongside the world record attempt on January 25th, PUBG MOBILE players inüTürkiye also had the opportunity to join together for the SUPER HANDSHAKE EVENT which included flower-making workshops and flower-themed photo zones, allowing attendees to express their own personality and style.
Additionally, in Paris, France, the PUBG MOBILE FRIEND FEST community river cruise took place on January 24th, bringing players and creators to the Seine to unite and solve interactive gameplay-inspired challenges. With head-to-head, creator-led TDM and gameplay-inspired Peaky Blind–rs–themed tasks, including donning iconic Shelby-style newsboy caps and taking on the physical challenge of knocking down three suspended airdrop targets, with all three hits required to complete the challenge, players celebrated the skill, excitement and passion for PUBG MOBILE that connects them beyond the battleground.
Until February 25th, players in Indonesia can also attend various in-person events to build their communities. Held at selected cafes across the country, the PUBG MOBILE Experience Zones will bring players together and allow them to partake in tournaments and join in with World of Wonder creative matches. Also in Lapangan Banteng Park, Indonesia, the ‘Pan-for-P’n’ exchange, until January 31st, tasks players to design their own pan the chance to win the GOLDEN PAN prize and the Glass Room Tournament, which is also taking place at the same venue until January 28th, encourages players can battle it out 1v1 in the transparent arena, or watch greatness unfold from outside of the box.
In addition, PUBG MOBILE has long been dedicated to promoting safe and balanced gaming experiences for players. As one of the first interactive entertainment providers to deploy a Gameplay Management system on a global basis, PUBG MOBILE has been operating this system in Jordan since 2019 to strengthen the protection of players under 18 years old. Under this system, all new players will need to confirm their age, with players under the age of 18 required to acknowledge a gaming advisory before they can start the game. The gaming advisory then serves as a notification system for younger players to help monitor and manage their time spent playing the game, with pop-up playtime reminders and mandatory breaks activated at regular intervals upon long hours of playing. This ensures the creation of a safer environment for minors to enjoy the game in a sustainable manner.
PUBG MOBILE’/i>’s FRIEND FEST will take place until February 16th. Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.
Inspired by the bonds made on PUBG MOBILE, the Guinness World Record™ attempt took place on January 25th, showcasing how players of different cultures, regions and communities are united and underscoring the strength of the global player base. A total of 392 participants took part simultaneously across four iconic public venues: Lapangan Banteng Park in Jakarta, Indonesia; şişekhane in Istanbulü Türkiye; the Guzeria Youth Center in Cairo, Egypt; and Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) in Islamabad, Pakistan. Each location represents a key civic or cultural hub in its city, underscoring PUBG MOBILE’s grassroots connection to everyday community life.
With player interaction at its heart, the FRIEND FEST hybrid event, taking place until February 16th, has introduced additional in-game experiences to encourage cooperation between players and strengthen global bonds. In-game, PUBG MOBILE players can check in at Bonding Tree checkpoints in Erangel and Livik, which will turn pink, and trigger a special, romantic stage performance. Here, unique visual effects and surprise elements will vary depending on the number of players present, creating memorable shared experiences for all in attendance. Also in-game, as a gesture of friendship, players can collect and gift beautiful floral arrangements to teammates, and capture the love in a screenshot. The Fated Dance Bouquet or Surprise Bouquet arrangements enable players to unlock single-match items and express their in-game style with Floral Veil and Sunflower Cover items.
In person, the FRIEND FEST flower shop will be available in select regions, including Western Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia. Players who visit participating flower shops and show PUBG MOBILE-related content will have the opportunity to receive free flowers, extending the FRIEND FEST spirit beyond the game and into everyday life. Alongside the world record attempt on January 25th, PUBG MOBILE players inüTürkiye also had the opportunity to join together for the SUPER HANDSHAKE EVENT which included flower-making workshops and flower-themed photo zones, allowing attendees to express their own personality and style.
Additionally, in Paris, France, the PUBG MOBILE FRIEND FEST community river cruise took place on January 24th, bringing players and creators to the Seine to unite and solve interactive gameplay-inspired challenges. With head-to-head, creator-led TDM and gameplay-inspired Peaky Blind–rs–themed tasks, including donning iconic Shelby-style newsboy caps and taking on the physical challenge of knocking down three suspended airdrop targets, with all three hits required to complete the challenge, players celebrated the skill, excitement and passion for PUBG MOBILE that connects them beyond the battleground.
Until February 25th, players in Indonesia can also attend various in-person events to build their communities. Held at selected cafes across the country, the PUBG MOBILE Experience Zones will bring players together and allow them to partake in tournaments and join in with World of Wonder creative matches. Also in Lapangan Banteng Park, Indonesia, the ‘Pan-for-P’n’ exchange, until January 31st, tasks players to design their own pan the chance to win the GOLDEN PAN prize and the Glass Room Tournament, which is also taking place at the same venue until January 28th, encourages players can battle it out 1v1 in the transparent arena, or watch greatness unfold from outside of the box.
In addition, PUBG MOBILE has long been dedicated to promoting safe and balanced gaming experiences for players. As one of the first interactive entertainment providers to deploy a Gameplay Management system on a global basis, PUBG MOBILE has been operating this system in Jordan since 2019 to strengthen the protection of players under 18 years old. Under this system, all new players will need to confirm their age, with players under the age of 18 required to acknowledge a gaming advisory before they can start the game. The gaming advisory then serves as a notification system for younger players to help monitor and manage their time spent playing the game, with pop-up playtime reminders and mandatory breaks activated at regular intervals upon long hours of playing. This ensures the creation of a safer environment for minors to enjoy the game in a sustainable manner.
PUBG MOBILE’/i>’s FRIEND FEST will take place until February 16th. Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment